AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su returns to the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan next week to give the opening keynote address for Computex 2024, and it's expected to be a huge event.

This year has been dominated by talk of the AI PC revolution that's just over the horizon, and after the Microsoft Copilot+ PC event last month — as well as the prominence Qualcomm played at that event — all eyes are going to be on AMD's CEO to see how Team Red responds.

In addition, there has been a lot of chatter in recent months about the Zen 5 architecture that will power the next-gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors. Needless to say, there's a lot that may be revealed next week, so here's how to watch the AMD Computex 2024 keynote so you can follow along in real time with us.

When is the AMD Computex 2024 keynote?

The AMD Computex keynote starts at 9:30AM Taipei time on Monday, June 3, which is 9:30PM EDT, June 2nd, and 2:30AM BST, June 3rd.

This is going to be the opening keynote on Computex's 'press day', so the conference floor won't be open yet, so whatever is revealed during Dr. Su's keynote, it'll be the first time anyone will be seeing it publically.

How to watch the AMD Computex 2024 keynote

You'll be able to watch the AMD Computex 2024 keynote on AMD's website, as well as on the AMD YouTube page. We went ahead and made it easier for you by embedding the live stream down below, so just bookmark this page and come back to it when the keynote begins to find the stream.

There'll also be a live blog of the event, so check back about 15 minutes before the start of the keynote on Monday to find all the latest analysis of the news from Su's keynote as it happens.

AMD Computex 2024 keynote: what to expect

Given that 2024 is the year of the AI PC, expect AMD to also promote its latest AI tech, including the potential for new laptop processors that are Microsoft Copilot+ PC compliant, meaning a 16GB laptop with a 256GB SSD and an NPU that can performance more than 40 TOPS.

Of course, there's also been a lot of buzz about the next-generation of Ryzen desktop processors, so they could also very well make an appearance at Computex 2024.