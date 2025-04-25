Heads up Nvidia fans: multiple RTX 5000 series GPUs are available at retail price on Overclockers UK

Amid Nvidia's RTX 5000 series launch, the GPU market has arguably spiraled out of control, with inflated prices being the unfortunate highlight for consumers across multiple regions. However, that has changed - momentarily, at least - for those in the UK.

Overclockers UK, a major online retailer, is currently selling a range of Nvidia RTX 5000 series partner GPUs at their launch prices: the highlight is Gainward's RTX 5070, which is now available at £499.99 (previously £539.99), £40 off its original price.

Perhaps the most shocking listing here, is the Palit RTX 5080 Gaming Pro GPU available at its £979.99 retail price: it's worth noting that while all of the Blackwell GPUs have been overpriced, none have been as overpriced as the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, with both GPUs costing at least over £1,400 - so this is a monumental move from Overclockers.

The same applies to older RTX GPUs, with 4000 and 3000 series AIB cards on sale in the UK. It's unfortunately not the same case for US consumers at the time of writing, but recent rumors hint at stock woes coming to an end.

The listings and deals (which you can find below) are the best I've seen in the UK in a long while: the tariff uncertainty and high GPU demand have seen prices skyrocket, so this is an opportunity that shouldn't be passed up.

Today's best Nvidia GPU deals in the UK

Gainward GeForce RTX 5070 Python III: was £539.99 now £499.99 at Overclockers With access to DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, the Gainward RTX 5070 Python III empowers your gaming at a 1440p resolution, ensuring you're getting the highest frame rates possible. Capable of 4K gaming with adjusted settings, especially when using Frame Generation.

Palit GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Pro: £979.99 at Overclockers Closest to the best GPU on the market (the mighty RTX 5090), the Palit GeForce RTX 5080 will provide exceptional performance results across the board and storms through 4K gaming with ease. You'll have the benefit of DLSS 4 super-resolution and Multi Frame Generation for games, especially in scenarios of poor game optimization.

Palit GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Pro: £728.99 at Overclockers The Palit GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Pro provides a significant performance leap over its predecessor, edging very close to the RTX 5080. 1440p and 4K gaming is an easy task for this GPU, and Multi Frame Generation is present to make CPU-bound gaming much easier with increased frame rates and improved latency over the original Frame Generation model.

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ventus 2x OC Plus: £399.95 at Overclockers The MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ventus 2X OC Plus is a great 1080p graphics card, capable of a push to 1440p when using DLSS 4 upscaling or Multi Frame Generation. It has 16GB of VRAM, ready to tackle plenty of VRAM-hungry triple-A games, and is enough to satisfy any budget gamer.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2x OC: £329.99 at Overclockers The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC GPU opens the gateway for great performance at 1080p and 1440p, now with access to DLSS 4. With the new transformer model for its super resolution, upscaling to play in 1440p or even 4K works better than ever before.

Asus GeForce RTX 3060 V2 LHR OC: was £299.99 now £239.99 at Overclockers Experience games at 1080p and 1440p with the use of DLSS 4, with the Asus GeForce RTX 3060 V2 LHR OC GPU. Thanks to Nvidia bringing DLSS 4 to all RTX GPUs, users can enjoy games at DLSS performance mode without the significant sacrifice in image qaulity, thanks to the super resolution's new transformer model.