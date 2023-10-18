14700K vs 13700K: Intel's best midrange CPUs put to the test

Intel Core i7-14700K $419 at Amazon (Intel Core i7) Efficiency Cores: 12

Performance Cores: 8

Threads: 28

Base Clock (E-Cores): 2.5 GHz

Base Clock (P-Cores): 3.4 GHz

Boost Clock (E-Cores): 4.3 GHz

Boost Clock (P-Cores): 5.5 GHz

Total Cache: 61MB

The Intel Core i7-14700K is a seriously impressive chip delivering Core i9-13900K levels of performance, including the best gaming performance of any Intel chip, at an i7 price point—and a lower one than its predecessor to boot.

Outstanding gaming processor

Slight price cut from previous gen Against Only a small gen-on-gen improvement

Runs very hot

Higher power usage Intel Core i7-13700K $594.98 at Amazon (Intel Core i7) $614.98 at Amazon (Intel Core i7) $614.98 at Amazon (Intel Core i7) Efficiency Cores: 8

Performance Cores: 8

Threads: 24

Base Clock (E-Cores): 2.5 GHz

Base Clock (P-Cores): 3.4 GHz

Turbo Clock (E-Cores): 4.2 GHz

Turbo Clock (P-Cores): 5.4 GHz

Cache: 78MB Total

The Intel Core i7-13700K is an outstanding processor for just about every purpose, making it a great workhorse CPU that can get all manner of work done quickly. Its energy efficiency is laughable, unfortunately, making it a poor choice for any low-profile, low-power PC builds despite it being well-priced.

Excellent price

DDR4 and DDR5 support Against Absolutely drunk on (electrical) power

Runs hot, so get a great cooler

Now that the Intel Core i7-14700K has hit the scene, a lot of us have been excited to put Chipzilla's midrange workhorses head to head, and the 14700K vs 13700K is an interesting battle for sure.

Each chip has its advantages, and while the 14700K does have the benefit of being a generation ahead of the Intel Core i7-13700K, Intel Raptor Lake Refresh is the last chip generation to run on Intel's LGA 1700 platform, so in reality, there hasn't been much of a spec upgrade this generation, broadly speaking.

Except for the i7-14700K, which received a slight boost in its core count, the only 14th-gen chip to be so blessed. But is it enough to overpower the i7-13700K, my long-running pick for the best processor on the market for most people? And with the release of the 14700K, will the 13700K drop in price enough to make it a value titan, essentially the very best of both worlds?

Fortunately, I've tested both chips extensively over the past few weeks, so I know these two processors inside and out. I'm here with all my data to help you pick the best Intel processor for your midrange build, or at least to alleviate your curiosity over which of these two processors comes out the midrange champ.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

14700K vs 13700K: Price

While the rest of the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup has pretty much remained static, there has been some interesting movement on the Core i7-14700K vs 13700K: a slight drop in price from $419 (about £335/AU$610) to $409 (about £325/AU$595), for starters.

This might not seem like a lot, but it's something, especially since the i7-14700K packs in some added cores for better performance, making it an even better value, at least at MSRP.

Of course, now that the 14700K has been released, we can fully expect the 13700K to drop in price, but as it stands, the 14700K comes out the winner here on both absolute pricing and actual value for the price you're paying.

Winner: Intel Core i7-14700K

(Image credit: Future)

14700K vs 13700K: Specs & features

The specs on the Intel Core i7-14700K vs 13700K are the most interesting comparison of the entire Raptor Lake Refresh lineup primarily because they are the only ones that have changed substantively gen-on-gen.

It's not a huge change, but the 14700K has an additional four efficiency cores

for a total of 12 E-cores compared to the eight E-cores for the 13700K. These aren't the more powerful performance cores that do the heavy lifting when video encoding or playing the best PC games, but they do add some extra resources to an already powerful chip. These cores also bring an additional four processing threads for a total of 28 (compared to the 13700K's 24) and some extra L2 cache for those E-cores, bringing the total L2+L3 cache for the 14700K up to 61MB from the 13700K's 54MB.

As far as clock speeds, the 14700K gets a minor 100MHz boost to its P-core and E-core turbo clocks, bringing them up to 5.5GHz and 4.3GHz from 5.4GHz and 4.2GHz, respectively.

Like the other Raptor Lake Refresh chips, the 14700K also has support for discrete Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 5, though neither of those technologies will be available to the mainstream user for a while.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i7-14700K vs i7-13700K specs Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-13700K Performance Cores 8 8 Efficiency Cores 12 8 Threads 28 24 P-Core Base Clock 3.40GHz 3.40GHz P-Core Boost Clock 5.50GHz 5.40GHz E-Core Base Clock 2.50GHz 2.50GHz E-Core Boost Clock 4.30GHz 4.20GHz Cache 61MB 54MB TDP 125W 125W Motherboard Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700

Winner: Intel Core i7-14700K

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

14700K vs 13700K: Performance

The extra specs on the Core i7-14700K vs the 13700K do translate into some extra performance, but the question is how much?

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

Broadly speaking, the performance gains for the Core i7-14700K are the strongest of all three Raptor Lake Refresh launch chips, with a 4.5% single-core improvement over the 13700K and a 13% improvement in multi-core performance, thanks to those extra E-cores.

On the productivity side of things, the 14700K actually comes off a bit worse (1.1% worse, to be exact) than the 13700K, but this was almost entirely down to its poorer Crossmark performance (especially its 15.2% lower responsiveness score), while its PCMark 10 performance showed a slight improvement of 1.7% over the 13th-gen i7.

Given the nature of benchmarking unreleased hardware, those crossmark scores might improve after an update, but maybe not, and you gotta take the scores as you get them.