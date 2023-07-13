Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed: battle for the mid-range

Choosing between two gaming headsets as good as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) and the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed comes down to figuring out what’s most important to you. Whether that’s fit, sound signature, or features, there’s almost always a winner, even when the differences are slight.

Considering these two measure up pretty well in many areas, picking one is not that straightforward as they’re both among the best gaming headsets available right now. In fact, they’re good enough to handle more than gaming audio and can cover the same territory, i.e. listening to music, that the best headphones do.

Since these are both a bit pricey, most people won’t be able to get both. So, to help you figure out which one is the best wireless gaming headset for you, we’ll compare the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) and the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed in a variety of aspects to see if one is objectively better and where one might work better for your needs.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed: Price

Both the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) and the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed are pretty new, having been released in April and June of 2023, respectively. And, as relatively new models, they’re among the latest and greatest, at least in our opinion, gaming headsets available right now.

While both models hit that mid to upper-mid-range price point, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the cheaper of the two, coming in at $199.99 (about £199.99, AU$300). While the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed’s price tag of $249 / €269 (about AU$375) is not significantly higher, a $50 difference is enough for some people to choose the Razer over the Logitech.

That said, they both offer a decent value for their price. After all, you can spend $300+ on models like the Audeze Maxwell or the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless that, as excellent as they are, come with some pretty hefty price tags.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed: Features

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

When it comes to features, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) and the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed seem to itch different scratches. They’re both feature-rich with plenty of app support, but the highlighted features of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) are laser-focused on supporting competitive gamers while those of the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed try to create a more immersive experience.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), for instance, might support spatial audio (THX Spatial Audio, specifically), but that’s not really a priority with this headset. Instead, it comes with a number of FPS game-specific EQ profiles tuned with the help of pro gamers, along with more general EQ profiles, that can be accessed on-the-fly through a physical button on the headset itself.

Additionally, Razer thoughtfully included an amazingly clear boom mic, which has a startlingly high 32kHz sampling rate and is good enough that you most likely won’t ever feel compelled to invest in the best USB mic . Plus, you can do plenty of processing through the Razer Synapse app to isolate or adjust your voice including a 10-band EQ.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed, on the other hand, is less Esports-focused. Its mic is not nearly as crisp sounding, though it does a fine job of minimizing ambient noise. And, there’s a ridiculous amount of adjustments available in the G Hub app, though a good chunk of the mic-related features are fun effects that are more whimsical than useful.

Instead, where the Logitech headset mostly shines is its malleable application of its DTS spatial audio. Not only can you set games to load a specific audio profile when launched, but some of them, such as Cyberpunk 2077, have their own tuned environmental profile aka spatial audio. Additionally, there’s a Super Stereo mode that does a fantastic job of adding in some of that immersion that spatial audio offers while still keeping a stereo image, a feature that works surprisingly well on music.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed: Performance

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Both headsets compared here sound really good with wide soundstages and the kind of accurate imaging you need when gaming. However, they sound different enough that most will prefer one over the other, which is probably due to the fact that the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) sports 50mm titanium drivers while the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed 50mm has graphene ones.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) is the brighter of the two with a detailed high-end that you want when playing FPS games. Its mid-range is nice and full so, even though it’s brighter, it’s not thin-sounding. The low-end is probably the weak spot as it’s a bit anemic on default settings. While you can EQ in more bass, a more balanced bottom end would have been appreciated.

The Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed, on the hand, is a more relaxed-sounding headset. Interestingly, even though it’s on the warmer side, it still manages to retain all the detail in the high end. The mid-range is rich without coming across as muddy – always a concern with warmer sounding headphones. The low-end hits much harder than the Razer headset, but manages to sound big without overpowering the rest of the frequency range. If there’s one issue with the Logitech’s sound quality, it’s when enabling surround sound. It emphasizes the mid-range so much that it becomes overpowering, requiring some EQ adjustments when using spatial audio.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed: Design

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Whichever feature set or sound signature you prefer, you’ll end up with a comfortable headset. Both options are decently but not impressively light with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) weighing in at 320g while the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed sits at 345g. Additionally, they come with just the right amount of clamping force to stay in place securely without the possibility of giving you a pressure-related headache.

In the looks department, both headsets strive for an elegant gamer design that is simple, attractive and will probably age better than many gaming headsets. The Razer keeps the classic look that Blackshark models have sported for a longtime, somewhat resembling the headphones pilots use. The Logitech also stays true to its Pro line of headsets, which feature rounded ear cups with a circular glossy shield that contrasts nicely with the matte finish of the rest of the headset. They’re both available in just black and white colorways (Razer does have a “Six Siege Special Edition” available at the time of writing).

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed: Battery life

If there’s one area where there’s a clear and undisputed winner, it’s battery life. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) offers an astounding 70 hours of use on a single charge. That’s a vast improvement over the 2020 version of this headset that only offered 24. On top of that, if you somehow manage to fully drain the battery before charging it, a 15-minute fast charge will offer an additional six hours of use.

On the other hand, the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed offers a generally very good 50 hours of use on a single charge, which unfortunately looks underwhelming next to the Razer headset. Additionally, it doesn’t seem to offer any quick or fast charging capability. Of course, what the Logitech headset is capable of is more than enough for most gamers, especially if you don’t plan on using it outside of your gaming rig and can plug it in every now and then.

Which gaming headset is right for you?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Choosing between the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) and the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed comes down to whether you play more competitive games or more immersive titles. While you can use either headset for just about any type of gaming, the Razer headset comes with more features as well as a sound signature more suited to competitive games. The Logitech, with its emphasis on spatial audio, is a more all-around type gaming headset that lends itself more to open-world exploring.

Still, these are both very capable headsets and either will probably meet most gamers’ demands. But, your own gaming preferences will probably determine which one is right for you.