You can now try Gemini 2.0 in 'Experimental Advanced' mode if you're a Gemini Advanced subscriber

Gemini 2.0 now available to Gemini Advanced subscribers

Currently in 'Experimental Advanced' mode

It's faster than Gemini 1.5 and better at complex topics

Gemini 2.0 launched last week with the release of 2.0 Flash Experimental, but now the full version is finally available to the public via the Gemini home page, so long as you are a subscriber to Gemini Advanced, Google's AI subscription service.

Both of the Gemini 2.0 LLMs you can choose are still in beta version. The new Gemini 2.0 LLMs available are 2.0 Flash Experimental, the new lightweight LLM designed for everyday help, and 2.0 Experimental Advanced, designed for tackling complex tasks.

When Gemini Advanced customers go to the home page they'll now get the options for 2.0 Flash Experimental and 2.0 Experimental Advanced from the drop-down menu at the top of the screen. Options to use the older 1.5 Pro, 1.5 Flash 1.5 Pro with Deep Research, still exist.

The drop-down menu on the Gemini homepage now has two options for Gemini 2.0. (Image credit: Google)

If you choose either Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental or Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, you'll continually get warnings that the AI "might not work as expected" before every answer, indicating that this is still very much a beta version. Mobile users of the Gemini app are currently still on the 1.5 Flash LLM.

I've tried the new 2.0 Experimental Advanced and it seems to work as well as the older LLMs for most things, although 2.0 Flash Experimental did keep trying to generate an image of whatever I'd asked it, even though I hadn't asked it for an image.

The new Gemini 2.0 LLM is described by Google as having "significantly improved performance on complex tasks such as coding, math, reasoning and instruction following."

Gemini Advanced costs $19.99 (£18.99/AU$32.99) per month and comes as part of the Google One AI Premium subscription.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors