The official ChatGPT Android app may have just leaked the GPT-4.5 launch early

A mention of GPT-4.5 has just appeared in Android

It suggests a full launch could be imminent

Right now the model can't be accessed

While OpenAI hasn't been slacking off in terms of pushing out new features for ChatGPT users, we're still patiently waiting for the next upgrade to the GPT-4o model that was pushed out last year – and the wait may soon be over.

Users of the ChatGPT Android app have spotted (via Android Police) a mention of a "GPT-4.5 research preview" in a pop-up alert inside the app, which sounds to us like the next version of ChatGPT's underlying model.

Tapping on the alert doesn't actually do anything at the moment though, and it's not showing up for all Android users either. That suggests this is something that has sneaked out earlier than it should have.

While we don't get an official debut date for GPT-4.5 here – and OpenAI has yet to say much publicly about its launch – the slip-up on the Android app points to the model arriving sooner rather than later, at least in preview form.

What could GPT-4.5 bring?

I just got this on the android app! I think it's a big but 4.5 seems imminent pic.twitter.com/pdzCAk5IKTFebruary 26, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently went on the record to say that GPT-4.5 would be the final standalone model released by the company, with future releases combining all the available models (including the o-series reasoning models) into a single package.

As for what it'll bring with it, we can expect the usual advances in accuracy, coding, math, summarizing. Larger context windows – prompt lengths, basically – may well be supported, and broader contextual awareness is a strong possibility too.

However, this is only going to be a 0.5 advance: GPT-5 should be a bigger upgrade, though it's unlikely to be launching this year. That should see all of ChatGPT's tools packaged together, including features such as the recently unveiled Deep Research mode.

We can expect GPT-4.5 to be exclusive to paying ChatGPT users first of all, before it makes its way down to free users. Meanwhile, OpenAI's many rivals in the field of AI aren't showing any signs of slowing down with their own releases.