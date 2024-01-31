OpenAI quietly slips in update for ChatGPT that allows users to tag their own custom-crafted chatbots

OpenAI is continuing to cement its status as the leading force in generative AI, adding a nifty little feature with little fanfare: the ability to tag a custom-created GPT bot with an ‘@’ in the prompt.

In November 2023, custom ChatGPT-powered chatbots were introduced by OpenAI that would help users have specific types of conversations. These were named GPTs and customers who subscribed to OpenAI’s premium ChatGPT Plus service were able to build their own GPT-powered chatbot for their own purposes using OpenAI’s easy-to-use GPT-building interface. Users would then be able to help train and improve their own GPTs over time, making them “smarter” and better at accomplishing tasks asked of them by users.

Also, earlier this year, OpenAI debuted the GPT store which allowed users to create their own GPT bots for specific categories like education, productivity, and “just for fun,” and then make them available for other users. Once they’re on the GPT store, the AI chatbots become searchable, can compete and rank in leaderboards against GPTs created by other users, and eventually users will even be able to earn money for their creators.

Surprising new feature

It seems OpenAI has now made it easier to switch to a custom GPT chatbot, with an eagle-eyed ChatGPT fan, @danshipper, spotting that you can summon a GPTs with an ‘@’ while chatting with ChatGPT.

HOLY SHIT they built it pic.twitter.com/oitY6FZ6gfJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Cybernews suggests that it’ll make switching between these different custom GPT personas more fluid and easier to use. OpenAI hasn’t publicized this new development yet, and it seems like this change specifically applies to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

This would somewhat mimic existing functionalities of apps like Discord and Slack, and could prove popular with ChatGPT users who wanted to make their own personal chatbot ecosystems populated by custom GPT chatbots that can be interacted with in a similar manner to those apps.

However, it’s interesting that OpenAI hasn’t announced or even mentioned this update, leaving users to discover it by themselves. It’s a distinctive approach to introducing new features for sure.