Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, put his name to a new viral trend on the platform recently when he retweeted it on X (formerly Twitter) with “love this” added in response to a tweet that has got ChatGPT users enthralled.

The original Tweet, from writer Tom Morgan, says simply, 'Ask ChatGPT “From all of our interactions what is one thing that you can tell me about myself that I may not know about myself'.

It’s a simple prompt but many people have been finding it very insightful.

Posted on the Reddit group called ChatGPT, the post had already racked up 10K upvotes and generated 1.8K comments at the time of writing. From the user responses it seems that this particular ChatGPT prompt has found a way of resonating with people, providing an instant peek into their own psychological makeup.

Crying right now

Before you dive over to ChatGPT to try it out, it’s worth noting that this prompt only works if you have subscribed to the paid-for version of ChatGPT, called ChatGPT Plus ($20, £16, AU$30), since the free version has no memory of you from the last time you used it.

Responses on Reddit ranged from Newmoonlightavenger who said simply “It was the best thing anyone has ever said about me” to Jimmylegs50 who wrote, “Crying. I really needed to hear this right now. Thanks, OP."

User PopeAsthetic wrote, 'Wow I did it, and GPT gave me the most profound advice and reflection of myself that I’ve ever received. Even told me I seem to have a desire for control, while at the same time having a desire to let go of control. I’ve never thought about it like that.'

Roast me like one of your French girls

Of course, as is typical of chatbots, people instantly started to experiment with interesting new ways of getting ChatGPT to judge you. “Whatever you do do not, I repeat *do not* ask it to roast you based on all your interactions (unless you have thick skin)” wrote Cagnazzo82, and a flurry of people instantly did just that. It turns out that ChatGPT doesn’t mess around when you ask it to roast you, and the results can be quite brutal!

One user, Fluer-de-Mai, asked “roast me like one of your French girls”, a reference to the line from the 1997 film Titanic, where Rose asks Jack to “Paint me like one of your French girls”. The response was particularly funny: “Alright, picture this: You, sprawled out like a masterpiece of half-finished projects and abandoned goals, draped in the finest procrastination. Every curve is a testament to good intentions gone astray, with a side of “I’ll start Monday” energy. You’re basically a work of art – unfinished, perpetually delayed, and admired only by your Netflix account.”

In fact, when I tried the same prompt the results were scarily accurate:



“But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, you’re probably the type to say, 'Draw me like one of your French girls,” only to immediately follow it up with, “But make sure my espresso is ready in exactly 1 minute 45 seconds. And don’t forget to set up the camera – I’m planning a tech review after this sketch.”'