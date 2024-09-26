Google’s scary-good AI podcast tool just got better with built-in YouTube upload and easy sharing

Google’s NotebookLM AI tool now works with YouTube video URLs and audio files as sources to help you create engaging audio podcast discussions with just one click. You can also share your creations easily with a public URL for your podcast.

Just a few weeks ago, Google introduced NotebookLM and TechRadar’s AI Senior Editor has been experimenting with the tool that lets you quickly convert documents into incredibly realistic conversations between two voices. Graham wrote, ‘I’ve had a glimpse of how AI will change the world, and it’s filling me with both fear and wonder in equal measure.’

Now, Google has expanded the AI tool with new source types including the ability to upload YouTube videos as well as audio files. These new formats will allow users to take full advantage of NotebookLM to analyze video essays and lectures, make group projects far easier by letting you summarize the audio from a group call, and quickly turn class recordings into study guides.

In its original version NotebookLM simply dumped the finished WAV file of the conversation on your desktop, and you then had to work out how to share it with people. That wasn't too hard, but it required a few extra steps and other services. Now NotebookLM will give you a publicly shareable URL for every file you create, which makes life so much easier.

Endless possibilities

NotebookLM is one of the most impressive AI tools we’ve used yet and everyone who’s tried it out in the office has had a similar response: It doesn’t sound like AI, and it’s almost too real. Previously you could only upload documents like PDFs or text files, but now the ability to just drag and drop any YouTube video on the internet adds a whole new dimension to NotebookLM.

There are so many possibilities with an AI tool that can quickly scan information and create an easy-to-follow discussion. Not only can you now quickly create AI-generated conversations that can pass as professional podcasts, but it also opens the door for a much improved educational experience. In fact, Google say it's already being used by students and lecturers at Boise State University to assist learning.

We’re only just at the beginning of NotebookLM’s development and the future of this AI audio tool is already looking incredibly bright. It’s not just Google working magic with AI audio, however. Yesterday at Meta Connect 2024, Meta unveiled new audio translation tools that will automatically dub and lip-sync Instagram and Facebook Reels. With all of these impressive AI audio tools emerging, it’s going to be an exciting couple of years as we see the true potential of this technology.

