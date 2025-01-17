Hinge's AI can help make your dating profile shine – and maybe win at the game of love
Like a virtual Cyrano on your digital quest for love
- Hinge is employing AI to help with prompts
- It won't write them for you
- There are different levels of guidance
If the thought of crafting the perfect dating profile fills you with dread, Hinge has an AI solution. The popular dating app has rolled out a new feature called Prompt Feedback that uses AI to coach you in writing better responses to profile prompts. The company thinks AI assistance can make people's responses better for showcasing themselves or at least be less basic and boring.
According to Hinge, Prompts are 47% more likely to lead to dates than photo likes, but over half of surveyed Hinge daters admitted they don’t know how to craft good responses. Prompt Feedback's AI evaluates a dater’s profile responses and offers personalized advice on how to tweak them for maximum impact.
The AI is fine-tuned with insights from Hinge’s team of behavioral scientists. Notably, it doesn't rewrite your answer or make one up for you. It simply suggests ways to think about your answer and how to make it better, more detailed, and more likely to entice potential romantic partners. It's the supportive best friend in a movie who tells you, “Maybe skip the joke about your childhood pet hamster and mention your love of hiking instead.”
AI romance
The feature lives in the settings menu, where users can review feedback privately. Users will receive one of three levels of guidance: a simple “Great Answer” if the response is already on point, “Try a Small Change” for a bit of fine-tuning, or a “Go a Little Deeper,” which is the AI’s polite way of saying, “You can do better than ‘I like long walks on the beach.’”
Hinge isn't unique in applying AI to dating profiles. Tinder uses an AI feature that can help pick out profile photos, while Grindr is developing a digital wingman of its own. Meanwhile, Bumble offers photo help as well as AI to help users design their entire profile and get conversations between users off to a good start.
Writing a good profile takes effort, and dating app fatigue is real. For some users, the idea of AI critiquing their efforts might feel intimidating or unnecessary. For others, this could be the romantic nudge they need. Unlike the harsh criticism you might get from a sibling or brutally honest friend, this feedback is entirely optional. But if you’re open to a little constructive coaching, the tool is there to help.
You might also like...
- Bumble is giving you new AI tools to find love
- Tinder's new AI will pick out your best photos for your dating profile
- Can Grindr's AI Cupid help you find love?
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.