Hinge's AI can help make your dating profile shine – and maybe win at the game of love

If the thought of crafting the perfect dating profile fills you with dread, Hinge has an AI solution. The popular dating app has rolled out a new feature called Prompt Feedback that uses AI to coach you in writing better responses to profile prompts. The company thinks AI assistance can make people's responses better for showcasing themselves or at least be less basic and boring.

According to Hinge, Prompts are 47% more likely to lead to dates than photo likes, but over half of surveyed Hinge daters admitted they don’t know how to craft good responses. Prompt Feedback's AI evaluates a dater’s profile responses and offers personalized advice on how to tweak them for maximum impact.

The AI is fine-tuned with insights from Hinge’s team of behavioral scientists. Notably, it doesn't rewrite your answer or make one up for you. It simply suggests ways to think about your answer and how to make it better, more detailed, and more likely to entice potential romantic partners. It's the supportive best friend in a movie who tells you, “Maybe skip the joke about your childhood pet hamster and mention your love of hiking instead.”

The feature lives in the settings menu, where users can review feedback privately. Users will receive one of three levels of guidance: a simple “Great Answer” if the response is already on point, “Try a Small Change” for a bit of fine-tuning, or a “Go a Little Deeper,” which is the AI’s polite way of saying, “You can do better than ‘I like long walks on the beach.’”

Hinge isn't unique in applying AI to dating profiles. Tinder uses an AI feature that can help pick out profile photos, while Grindr is developing a digital wingman of its own. Meanwhile, Bumble offers photo help as well as AI to help users design their entire profile and get conversations between users off to a good start.

Writing a good profile takes effort, and dating app fatigue is real. For some users, the idea of AI critiquing their efforts might feel intimidating or unnecessary. For others, this could be the romantic nudge they need. Unlike the harsh criticism you might get from a sibling or brutally honest friend, this feedback is entirely optional. But if you’re open to a little constructive coaching, the tool is there to help.

