Google’s new Veo 2 beats OpenAI Sora with 4K AI video generation – here’s how to try it

Google has announced its new AI video generation model, Veo 2, and you can join the waitlist to start creating videos of your own, today.

The new AI video generator looks set to take on OpenAI's newly launched Sora in the battle for AI video supremacy in 2025, and if Veo 2 is as good as Google says it is, then the ChatGPT creator is under real pressure.

In a blog post, Goggle says, "Veo 2 creates incredibly high-quality videos in a wide range of subjects and styles." The announcement also highlighted Veo 2's ability to capture "an improved understanding of real-world physics and the nuances of human movement and expression, which helps improve its detail and realism overall."

Meanwhile, OpenAI's Sora launched in the US last week, and one of the biggest criticisms so far is that the AI video generator can't capture movement in a way that looks truly natural to the eye. The Veo 2 press release hints that Google thinks its own video generator can outshine Sora in this department.

Another major improvement in Veo 2 compared to OpenAI's Sora is the ability for Google's offering to output in resolutions up to 4K, a stark contrast to Sora Turbo's (the premium tier of Sora for ChatGPT Plus subscribers) 1080p max output.

Veo 2 launches today in the US, although there is a waitlist, and Google plans to expand the video generation tool to YouTube Shorts and "other products" next year.

Better than Sora in benchmarks?

(Image credit: Google)

Google also claims that in testing, Veo 2 outperformed rivals in human testing where participants viewed over 1,000 prompts and respective videos on MovieGenBench, a benchmark dataset. In those results, Veo 2 was preferred to Sora Turbo on 58.8% of occasions compared to 14.5% who were neutral, and 26.7% who preferred Sora Turbo. While one benchmark isn't enough to clearly indicate which AI video generator is better, it's a good sign for Google that Veo 2 passes the eye test.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We won't know how Veo 2 compares to Sora until we get our hands on the video creation tool. That said, Google's emphasis on cinematographic understanding could lead to Veo 2 being deemed the best AI video generator. Like any AI product, the proof is in the pudding and we looking forward to putting the new model through its paces ourselves.

How to get early access to Veo 2

(Image credit: Google)

To gain access to Veo 2, you'll need to be over 18 and reside in the US. If you meet those requirements, follow the steps below.

Head to the Google Labs website

Sign into your Google account and select "Join the waitlist"

Fill out the early access form

Google will inform you once you've gained access to Veo 2