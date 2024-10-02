Google is rumored to be working on a 'thinking' AI of its own to take on OpenAI o1
More human-like AI
Last month, OpenAI infused ChatGPT with new o1-preview and o1-mini models that it said would "spend more time thinking before they respond" – and it seems like Google isn't too far behind with its own deep-thinking AI.
As per Bloomberg, Google is also developing artificial intelligence that more closely resembles a human's ability to reason, most probably for its Gemini platform. For the time being, Google has made no official comment.
Through the way that they don't rush to a response quite so fast, these models are said to be better at solving problems that involve multiple steps, in fields such as math and coding. Judging by the restrictions OpenAI has put on the o1 models, it also uses up more processing power and energy.
Bloomberg doesn't say when Google might launch its thinking AI, but progress has apparently been made "in recent months," assuaging concerns inside the company that it was falling behind OpenAI. And that sounds to us like we'll be seeing some of this technology sooner rather than later.
I think, therefore AI
Technically, these newer models make use of what's known as chain-of-thought prompting: the AI is essentially working through several steps and considering multiple responses, as well as debating with itself about the right solution.
With ChatGPT and the o1 models, you get the message "thinking" while the AI works through all of this. Based on the tests we've run, it is better than the GPT-4o model for solving riddles and working through more complex problems.
Presumably, whatever Google has in the pipeline will take a similar approach. For now, OpenAI has restricted the o1-preview and o1-mini to users who pay for a ChatGPT subscription, so it'll be interesting to see if the Google equivalent requires a Gemini Advanced plan (yours for $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 a month).
According to Bloomberg, Google's AI development plans are being slowed by ethical concerns, wanting to appear trustworthy, and having competing interests within its vast organization – but with OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft all busy with their own AI upgrades, the pressure is on.
