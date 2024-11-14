ChatGPT rolls out the Windows app to free tier users and enhances its Mac app

ChatGPT Windows app now free to all users

It's the quickest way to use ChatGPT on Windows

ChatGPT Mac app can now talk to other apps

In a move that puts ChatGPT into direct competition with Copilot, the ChatGPT app just got easier to use for Windows users, and even more powerful for Mac users. On the Windows front, the app now works for all users on the free tier, and on the Mac version, the latest beta of the app now works with developer tools like VS Code, Xcode, Terminal, and iTerm2, with more coming soon.

The Windows version of the ChatGPT app launched on 18 October, and was initially for subscribers to ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 a month (£16/AU$30) or Teams, but now it will work for all users on the free tier too. The app gives you faster access to ChatGPT because it can be activated with the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut, making it easier to launch and because it works in a window, it’s easier to pick up from where you left off. The app also contains access to the new ChatGPT search feature.

If you’re a subscriber to ChatGPT Plus then you’ll find that ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode, which gives you the ability to talk to ChatGPT in real time, is also available in the Windows app.

To use the ChatGPT Windows app you need to be running either Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Using Advanced Voice mode in the ChatGPT app running on Windows. (Image credit: OpenAI)

Return of the Mac (app)

The ChatGPT Mac app launched back in June and very quickly became available to free-tier users. From today the latest beta version of the Mac app will now work with developer tools like VS Code, Xcode, Terminal, and iTerm2, with more apps being added soon.

What this means in practice is that instead of copying and pasting code into ChatGPT for it to analyze, you can manually connect your IDE or terminal to the macOS app and ChatGPT will be able to look at the content in the app when it answers your questions.

If you’re concerned about security, this new feature is opt-in meaning you will have to explicitly enable this function for it to work

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You’ll need to be a ChatGPT Plus or Teams user to use the new features in the Mac app. According to OpenAI, Enterprise and Edu users will get access “in the next few weeks” and the company “plans to rapidly improve its capabilities.”