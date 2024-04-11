DJI unveils its latest FPV drone the Avata 2 with new accessories for the most immersive flight experience yet

The biggest name in drones has launched its third-ever FPV drone, the DJI Avata 2, alongside new accessories: the DJI Goggles 3 and Remote Controller 3. We've already had our hands on the Avata 2 for several weeks and, together with those accessories, its convinced us it's the most immersive and easiest experience yet for the super challenging FPV category of drone piloting.

The second generation model updates the Avata with a swathe of improvements, including improved image quality, increased flight time, and quieter operation, and it'll replace its predecessor and the DJI FPV as the best FPV drone for aspiring pilots in our best drone and best DJI drone guides.

Read our DJI Avata 2 review

The Fly More Combo kit costs $999 / £879 / AU$1,499 and includes the Avata 2 FPV drone, Goggles 3, and RD Motion 3 controller, while heavy users will likely look to the pricier Fly More Combo kit with three batteries and two-way charging hub that costs $1,199 / £1,049 / AU$1,839.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI wants to be the first port of call for beginners seeking to discover the thrills FPV drone piloting, and the Avata 2 certainly makes this notoriously difficult category of piloting as easy as can be. Equipped with DJI's O4 transmission protocol, and paired with the new DJI Goggles 3 and RC Motion 3 controller, this is the most immersive FPV experience yet, quick to get started out the box, and packed with safety features.

The Avata 2 boasts DJI's RockSteady and HorizonSteady for stabilized flight and video capture, and it is also a much quieter drone than the notoriously loud Avata, equipped with a lighter and more agile propellor guard.

Safety features are helpful but aren't exactly sexy – people try out FPV piloting for the thrill of tricky flight manouevers, and the Avata 2 has flip, drift, and roll moves in spades. One-Push Flip performs 360 degree front/back flips, One-Push Roll makes a 360 degree roll left or right, while One-Push Drift is a high-speed lateral drift that spins 180° past objects to then swiftly pull away.

(Image credit: DJI)

These automated manouevers are great features for aspiring pilots. But, with slightly awkward control in manual mode, the Avata 2 is less appealing to experienced FPV pilots. However, even those users will appreciate the Avata 2's massively improved flight time, up to 23 minutes on a single battery, with support for PD fast charging.

With DJI's O4 video transmission you get a clear display with virtually no lag over a huge distance range – for up to 13km of transmission distance, a latency as low as 24ms, 1080p/100fps image quality, and transmission bitrate of 60Mbps. You can also share the pleasure in real time by syncing the Goggles 3 live feed to the DJI Fly app.

DJI's latest 1/1.3-inch sensor – like in the Mini 4 Pro – is employed for improved image quality. It's a bigger sensor than the one used in the Avata, and captures 4K video up to 60fps or slow motion 2.7K video up to 100fps, with DJI's D-Log M Color Mode flat color profile included that has a wider dynamic range than a standard color profile – allowing you to capture more shadow and highlights detail and greater color grading flexibility.

There 46GB of internal storage – that's enough for around 90 minutes of 1080p footage, and Wi-Fi connectivity to efficiently transfer those files to your smartphone for editing and sharing.

We've got plenty more to say in our DJI Avata 2 review so do check that out, while further details can also be found on the DJI website.