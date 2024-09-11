Worried about breaking SD cards? Lexar just revealed the world's first made from stainless steel

Considering that the world's best SD cards have now hit the 8TB mark it's surprising that most are still encased in flimsy plastic – and if you've had the misfortune of breaking one and losing a heap of precious data, you might be interested in Lexar's new Armor cards, which it says are the first to be made from stainless steel.

The Lexar Armor Gold SD UHS-II and Silver Pro SD UHS-II cards were first teased at the NAB 2024 video and entertainment showcase in Las Vegas, but have now been given a full unveiling at Berlin's IFA 2024. They're made from '316 stainless steel', to be precise, an alloy that's particularly resistant to corrosion and water damage.

Unusually for SD cards, this means that both have an IP68 rating, which denotes their resistance to small dust particles and water submersion. That stainless steel shell also gives them bend resistance, which should prove handy if they come loose from their case in a bag or pocket.

Like Sony's SF-G Tough series cards (which are also among the few to have an IP68 rating), the Armor Gold and Armor Silver Pro are pretty high-end affairs aimed at pro shooters. For a start, both are UHS-II rated, which means they have a second row of pins for faster transfer speeds.

On the speed front, the Armor Gold naturally edges it with a 280MB/s max read speed and a peak write rate of 210MB/s, making it capable of 8K or 4K video recording. The Silver Pro, meanwhile, matches its 280MB/s read speeds, but has a lower write speed of 160MB/s (meaning slower data transfers to your computer).

You'll be able to buy both Armor SD cards in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB capacities – pricing hasn't been announced yet, but we've asked Lexar for an update and will update this story when we hear back.

Not the speed kings

(Image credit: Lexar)

While many of the best CFexpress cards have metal casings for extra durability, SD cards are generally flimsier affairs – so it's good to see some tougher, premium options, particularly as mirrorless camera manufacturers are still largely refusing to include built-in storage in their new bodies.

But while Lexar's new Armor cards are tough, they aren't its speediest SD cards – that honor goes to its new Professional Gold Pro SDXC Express Card. Because it follows the SD 8.0 specification, which the SD Association announced way back in May 2020, it can hit lightning-fast read speeds of 1,700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s.

That's actually up there with some of the best CF Express 4.0 cards, and is significantly speedier than most other SD cards – albeit with the caveat that those are advertised speeds, so may vary from real-world performance. Still, if you have a camera that's compatible with the SD 8.0 standard’s PCIe 4.0 tech, it could be a solid new option for demanding video shoots.

If you're lucky enough to have a camera with a CFexpress 4.0 slot instead, Lexar has an even faster option for you – its new Professional Diamond CFexpress 4.0 Type B card, which can hit read speeds up to 3,700 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,400 MB/s. You'll also likely need to write a significant check to buy one – we'll update this story as soon as we get pricing from Lexar.