The best digital camera deals on Black Friday 2017

Black Friday has been and gone, but it's still the perfect time to get a great camera deal as the offers are rolling all weekend. If you've been holding off getting some camera gear until now, it's time to splash the cash and get a brilliant deal.
Unless you've had your head buried in the sand, you'll have noticed Black Friday is no longer just a single day anymore, instead with deals now covering a much longer period.
It means there's a lot of different offers on a lot of different cameras, lenses and accessories, from Canon, Nikon, GoPro and other great manufacturers over the duration of this Black Friday period.
The risk is with a flurry of deals like this is that it's all too tempting to buy something that's not quite right for you, or you end up getting something quite old that isn't really worth investing your hard-earned cash on.
The other risk is that you can end-up paying too much when there are better (and cheaper) alternatives out there. On this page we're keeping track of all the best deals on all the best camera, lens and accessories as they become available.
The best DSLR camera deals on Black Friday 2017
These are our top picks for the very best DSLR cameras deals on Black Friday weekend.
Nikon D750 body - now £1,379 at Amazon (was £1,799)
You can get your hands on Nikon's brilliant full-frame D750 for just £1,379 from Amazon while stocks last. Normally priced at £1,799.99, that's a very healthy saving of £420.99.View Deal
Nikon D610 body - now £1,149 at Jessops (was £1,299)
Nikon's entry-level full-frame DSLR might be getting a bit old, but it's still a solid performer. Jessops easily has this at the best price - use the code NIKONDISCOUNT at the checkout to reduce the price to £1,149. View Deal
Save £75 on a Nikon D3400 kit at Currys
Nikon's D3400 is top of our entry-level DSLR list - incredibly easy to use, it delivers excellent images. Use the discount code CAM75 at the checkout and pick-up the D3400 with a 18-55mm lens (non-stabilised) for just £354 from Currys. View Deal
Canon EOS 1300D twin lens kit - now £379 at Currys
If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin lens Canon EOS 1300D kit at Currys is a great place to start. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less that a lot of compacts at just £379, saving £150.View Deal
Canon EOS 6D Mark II body - now £1,728 at Wex (was £1,999)
Wex Photo Video has reduced the price of Canon's latest full-frame DSLR down to £1,728. Same price at Park Cameras, but here you get a free ThinkTank bag, 32GB SD card and spare Hahnel battery.View Deal
Save £260 on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III body at the Canon Store
It might be an old model, but Canon's full-frame EOS 5D Mark III is still a fabulous DSLR. It's even more tempting now the Canon Store is selling it at just £1,799 - that's a saving of £260 off the normal £2,059 price of the camera.View Deal
Save £100 on a Canon EOS 6D body at the Canon Store
It's been around since 2012, but it's a camera that's been loved by enthusiast photographers and is a solid camera to get into full-frame photography. The Canon Store is selling the EOS 6D at £999 - £100 less the most other retailers.View Deal
The best mirrorless camera deals on Black Friday 2017
These are our top picks for the very best mirrorless cameras deals on Black Friday weekend.
Sony Alpha A7 with 28-70mm lens - now £799 at Amazon (was £1549)
Sony's original 24MP Alpha A7 full-frame mirrorless camera is now more affordable than ever at just £899 at Amazon with a 28-70mm zoom. It's even better value when you claim £100 cashback from Sony.View Deal
Sony Alpha A7S body - now £1,309 at Amazon (was £1,800)
It may only have a 12MP resolution, but the full-frame Alpha A7S has an ISO ceiling of 102,400 and excellent 4K video capture credentials. Amazon is reducing it from £2,070 to just £1,509 before claiming £200 cashback from Sony.View Deal
Sony Alpha A6000 with 16-50mm lens - now £369 (was £515)
If you're looking for a feature-packed budget mirrorless camera, the Alpha A6000 is a great choice. The best price is currently at Jessops for £469, with another £100 cashback meaning you'll only end-up paying £369.View Deal
Fujifilm X-A10 with 16-50mm lens - now £299 at Jessops (was £399)
The X-A10 is a very affordable way into Fujifilm's X Series mirrorless camera system and it's now better value than ever. Now just £299 at Jessops, that's a very decent saving of £100. View Deal
Canon EOS M6 with 15-45mm lens - now £579 (was £679)
Canon's EOS M6 mirrorless is a solid all-round performer with a growing lens range. Get this 15-45mm kit from the Canon Store for just £579.99, saving £100. The saving will be applied once you've added it to your basket. View Deal
Canon EOS M10 with 15-45mm lens - now £269 at Very (was £339)
Fancy a mirrorless camera that delivers top-notch image quality for the same price as an average compact? This EOS M10 is a great price at Very - just £269 for this standard zoom lens kit.View Deal
The best compact camera deals on Black Friday 2017
From pocket-sized powerhouses, to superzoom bridge cameras, These are our top picks for the very best compact cameras deals on Black Friday.
Sony RX100 IV - now £569 at Amazon (was £1,000)
Sony's RX100 IV is one of the best premium compact cameras you can buy. Amazon already has this at a very competitive price of £669 (it was £1,000 originally), but with £100 cashback, it's even better value. View Deal
Panasonic Lumix TZ70 - now £249 at Park (was £299)
It may have been replaced by the TZ80 and TZ90, but we've found image quality to be better in the TZ70. A great travel zoom compact camera, this is the best price we've seen for it. View Deal
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II - now £368 at the Canon Store
The PowerShot G9 X Mark II is one of our favourite compacts, and now comes at an even more tempting price, with the Canon Store taking £50 off the £418.99 price at the checkout. View Deal
Panasonic Lumix FZ72 - now £219 at Currys (was £349)
If you're looking for a brilliant bridge camera at a great price, then the Lumix FZ72 is it. Currys has the cheapest price we can find for this 60x zoom camera. View Deal
GoPro Hero5 Black starter kit £396.91 at Amazon (was £494.97)
Get GoPro's awesome 4K Hero5 Black action camera, as well as a spare battery and 3-way arm for just £396.91 from Amazon, a saving of £98.06.View Deal
Motorola VerveCam+ - now £99.99 at Amazon (was £159)
The Verve Cam+ is a super light, versatile livestreaming camera that helps you instantly connect with friends, relatives, and followers. Save £60 at Amazon and only pay £99.99.View Deal
The best camera lens deals on Black Friday 2017
It's not just cameras - there are some great deals on lenses out there as well. These are our top picks for the very best lens deals on this Black Friday weekend.
Save 10% on all Canon L-Series lenses at Park Cameras
If you've got a Canon DSLR (or thinking about getting one of the deals above), then 10% off some high-quality L-Series Canon glass has got to be tempting. Simple use the code BF17-CanonL-10 at checkout to take advantage of this tempting deal. View Deal
Up to double cashback on Fujifilm lenses at Park Cameras
If you've got on of Fujifilm's excellent mirrorless X Series cameras, then now's the time to invest in some new glass as Park Cameras are offering double cashback on most lenses. In some cases you can save up to £190 on a lens.View Deal
The best camera accessory deals on Black Friday 2017
Get the most out of your camera kit with some photo accessories. These are our top picks for the very best camera accessory deals on Black Friday.
Save up to 50% on Tiffen filters at Park Cameras
If you're looking to get yourself a polarising filter, ND or skylight filter, nows the time to treat yourself - Park Cameras has a staggering 50% discount on Tiffen Filters. Use the code BF17-TIFFEN-50 at the checkoutView Deal
15% off all Lee Filters at Wex Photo Video
A firm favourite among landscape photographers, Lee Filters are definitely worth the investment - and now it's even more tempting with Wex Photo Video offering 15% off the entire range. Just enter LEE15 at the checkoutView Deal
20% off all Billingham bags at Wex Photo Video
They're not cheap, but Billingham makes some lovely shoulder bags for photographers, and with Wex Photo Video offering 20% off with the code BILLINGHAM20 to sweeten the deal.View Deal
The best drone deals on Black Friday 2017
Whether you want to get into drone photography, or looking for a fun gadget, these are our top picks for the best drone deals on Black Friday.
Save £260 on a DJI Mavic Pro kit at Jessops
DJI's Mavic Pro is a great drone for those looking for and advanced and easy to use drone. Jessops has this kit with extra battery packs and accessories for just £1,099 - saving £260.View Deal
Save £450 on a Parrot Disco FPV Drone at Currys
If you're looking to buy someone a drone for Christmas, this could be a great option. Its HD camera will stream video direct to your phone or tablet. It normally costs £899 in Currys stores.View Deal
DJI Spark Drone, Alpine White - now £449 at Currys (was £519)
DJI is the leading name in drones, and Spark is its popular mini model. Easy to set up, so you can be in the air in minutes, and you can tap your phone screen to control the drone, and track moving subjects. Get it now for £449 at Currys.View Deal