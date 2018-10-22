Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals: what to expect for 2018

It's easy enough to find discounts on cameras and lenses throughout the year, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday is truly the season to save. For this sole reason we believe there's no better time to pick up a great camera than on Black Friday.

Whether you're looking to pick up the best compact camera, mirrorless snapper or DSLR, you'll likely find a huge discount attached to it.

On Black Friday, you an go to practically any camera retailer's website and instantly stumble upon deals, but you can also just as easy to fall into a deluge of discounts without actually getting what you really want. Don't worry though, we'll be your life preserver though this choppy sea of sales and ensure you get to the best discounts top retailers have to offer on Black Friday.

When to get the best camera deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Black Friday lands on November 23 this year and Cyber Monday follows immediately after on November 26. That said, we fully expect holiday deals to appear well before then.

Last year, Amazon held a full week of deals ahead of Black Friday christened the Deals of the Day that began on November 17. Knowing that we expect Amazon will run a similar, if not identical, promotion starting on November 16 this year.

B&H Photo and Adorama will also often hold sales in advance of the post Thanksgiving weekend of discounts.

How to get the best camera deals on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

We expect a flurry of camera deals will go live throughout the weeks preceding Black Friday. Sales will appear across a variety of retailer including ABT, Beach Cameras, B&H Photo, Adorama, Amazon and Newegg just to name a few.

But when should you hold out for the best deals and who has the most reputable storefront?

Well, that's where we come in as we'll show you how you can make sure you get the best camera, lens or camera accessory for your needs and budget in the run up to Black Friday 2018.

The best Black Friday camera deals from last year

$50 off GoPro Hero 5 – $349 (was $399)

Amazon has the GoPro Hero 5 for $100 cheaper than it was last year and just slashed the price by another $50. That's a great deal for Cyber Monday if you ask us.

Nikon D3400 DSLR + two lenses is $496 (was $996)

Entry level camera though it may be, there's a lot to like about the D3400, including its beautiful compact body and big battery life. With two lenses thrown in, this deal for 50% off at Amazon is nearly too good to pass up, photogs.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II now $1,699 (was $1,999)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a greatly improved entry level full-frame DSLR and now you can get for $300 off in a body only unit. Alternatively you could also save $500 when you get the camera with a lens.

Sony Alpha A6500 Now $1,198 (was $1,398)

The Sony Alpha A6500 is one heck of a camera packing dazzlingly quick auto focus with 4K video recording. Now it's also $200 cheaper thanks to this great deal.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB with adapter is $16.67 (was $39.99)

You need a way to store all those photos and videos, right? This microSDXC card with adapter is perfect for just that purpose, especially now that it's 58% off at Amazon.

5 Black Friday camera deal predictions for 2018

Deeply discounted DSLR cameras

Nikon and Canon, the two last major DSLR maker finally introduced their full-frame mirrorless camera systems. While it’s unlikely discounts will develop for these new models just, you’ll probably see older DSLRs and other crop-sensor cameras go on their biggest sales yet.

Older mirrorless cameras

Although most camera manufacturers announced new models this year, there are a lot of older compact system cameras floating around there and retailers will be dying to clear their warehouse, which should amount to some really big sales this year.

Cheaper camera lenses

As we mentioned before, camera lenses go on sale pretty regularly through out the year, but you'll only be able to save $50 to $75. During Black Friday we've seen lenses go for up to a $200 discount.



Camera kit craze

We've already mentioned older DSLR, mirrorless cameras as well as lenses will all go on sale, but the most common deal you'll find online is camera kits. These package often include a camera body with a zoom lens that already come as a great value and these deals only get better during Black Friday.

Premium compact cameras finally go on sale

Premium compact cameras are an interesting outlier in that they hardly go on sale unless they've been replaced. However, this time of the year is the one exception. So if you've been eyeing the Sony RX100 VI, here's your change to buy it at a discount.

