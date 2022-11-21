Best Black Friday web hosting deals 2022: Early discounts from Hostinger, InMotion Hosting and more

We are officially in Black Friday (opens in new tab) week and the discounts have already begun. The best Black Friday web hosting deals will save you plenty as you navigate your journey to building the website you've always wanted.

While some web hosting companies are more expensive than others, Black Friday is the time to even the playing field and secure the best web hosting (opens in new tab) service at a fraction of the cost.

We will start with early Black Friday web hosting deals and continue updating this page with the best deals on the market during this mega saving week. Whether you're looking for WordPress hosting (opens in new tab), VPS hosting (opens in new tab) or discounts on reseller hosting (opens in new tab), we've found deals for everyone.

As far as the best cheap web hosting deals (opens in new tab) go, we will keep tabs on them all to make it easier for you to pick the best one for your business' needs.

We'll also bring you the best Black Friday website builder (opens in new tab) deals and continue updating right through to Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday web hosting deals of 2022

Hostinger's premium shared hosting plan

Get 100 SSD GB Storage, a free domain and free unlimited SSL certificates for just $2.49 per month with Hostinger Black Friday offer and get an extra 10% off with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY. Offer ends December 4, 2022.

Up to 83% off hosting with SiteGround

Get your online business ready for the holiday season with premium web hosting plans, starting at just $1.99 per month with SiteGround's early Black Friday sale. Offer valid from November 18 to November 27, 2022.

Get 50% off all Scala Hosting plans

This Black Friday, Scala Hosting is slashing 50% off all plans for 12 month contracts only. Use the code BFCMTECHR22. Offer valid from October 28, to December 31, 2022.

Black Friday all month long with Nexcess

Starting November 1st, get 75% off managed WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento hosting plans. Valid through November 30, 2022.

Save on ecommerce hosting with WP Engine

WP Engine ecommerce plans come with features that actually make WooCommerce faster, a more stable cart and optimized product search with features like autocomplete and "did-you-mean" to showcase your most valuable & relevant products. Buy now and get 4 months free on annual plans with code, cyberweekend22, offer ends December 1, 2022.

InMotion Hosting Black Friday deals breakdown

Shared hosting

- Free backups on the Pro plan

- Free for the first term, only on 12-month term or higher

- Free additional Domain on all plans

WordPress hosting

- Free backups on the WP Pro plan

- Free for the first term, only on 12-month term or higher

- Free additional Domain on all plans

VPS hosting

- 12GB RAM for the price of 8GB RAM, all terms

Dedicated servers

- Introducing Aspire server at $89.99/mo

- No new offers beyond the standard New Customer rates

Reseller hosting

- 2K for the price of 1K, all terms