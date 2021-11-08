Best laptop desk of 2021

Although choosing a laptop over a desktop PC is often done with portability in mind, many people end up taking their devices from their homes to the office and back while still doing most of their work from an office desk. Regardless of whether you’re back in the office or working from home, you may not be using your laptop to its full potential.

While you can use a laptop stand to create a more permanent setup, one of the reasons for choosing a laptop in the first place is to be able to work from anywhere at any time. Whether you want to work on your couch, on your bed or even standing up, the best laptop desks add even more versatility to your laptop and give you more options to be productive and get things done.

It doesn’t matter if you’re using a business laptop, a mobile workstation or a 2-in-1 laptop, our picks for the best laptop desk will enable you to do more with the device you already have. We’ve picked out lap desks for working from the couch, laptop desks with legs that you can use comfortably on a bed and even laptop desks with wheels that you can roll around your home workspace, office or even a classroom. Upgrading your office desk to a standing desk can be a big investment, so why not try working while standing with a mobile laptop desk first to see if it suits your workstyle.

Even if you’re thinking about getting a new laptop with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, a laptop desk can help you get the most use out of your new device.

1. LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Best laptop desk for working from the couch Specifications Type: Lap desk Dimensions: 21.1 x 12 x 2.6-inches Weight: 2.8lbs TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Multiple color options available + Built-in phone holder and mouse pad + Dual cushion design + Lightweight yet sturdy Reasons to avoid - Nothing to hold your mouse in place

The LapGear Home Office Lap Desk is designed for those that want to work from the couch and still be able to use a mouse while doing so. There is also a phone holder just above the mouse pad so you can have all your devices conveniently in one place while working from your living room. A ledge at the bottom prevents your laptop from sliding off while a handle at the top makes it easy to carry from room to room.

Picking a color scheme to match your laptop or even your furniture is also possible since the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk is available in black, pink, grey, white marble, dark brown, light brown and a number of other colors. Meanwhile the two cushions under this lap desk allow for airflow so you don’t get too hot with it in your lap.

The LapGear Home Office Lap Desk is 21.1 inches (53.5cm) wide and has a length of 12 inches (30.4cm), so it should be able to accommodate most laptops without getting in the way of the mouse pad. It can also be used left handed but this renders the ledge to hold your laptop useless as it will face the wrong way. Still though, the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk could be the perfect laptop desk for you if you like working from the couch with the TV on in the background.

2. SAIJI Portable Desk (K7M-W) Best laptop desk for working from the comfort of your bed Specifications Type: Lap desk Dimensions: 23.6 x 17.7 x 1-inches Weight: 9.92lbs Height adjustability: 10.6 - 15.4-inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Foldable, easy to store + Adjustable angle and height + No-slip faux leather + Pop-out drawer Reasons to avoid - There are cheaper alternatives available

The SAIJI Portable Desk takes things up a notch by adding adjustable feet, tilt and even a pop-out drawer for flash drives, cables or other accessories. While you can use it to work from the couch, its sled legs make it easy to move, especially on those days when you want to work from the comfort of your bed. A removable laptop stopper holds your laptop in place and a large groove at the back of this laptop desk can hold both a smartphone and a tablet.

However, adjustability is where the SAIJI Portable Desk really shines as the angle of this laptop desk can be set in four positions and its height can be raised from 10.7 inches (27cm) to 15.1 inches (38cm). By raising the desk up and adjusting the angle, you have even more legroom when working on either the couch or your bed.

Despite weighing 9.35lbs (4.2kg), the SAIJI Portable Desk is capable of holding a max weight of 88lbs (40kg) so it’s ideal for heavier laptops like a mobile workstation or even a gaming laptop. Unlike the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk though, this laptop desk is only available in either black or white. The SAIJI Portable Desk is 23.6 inches (59.9cm) wide, 17.7 inches (44.9cm) long and is 25.1 inches (63.7cm) wide at its base.

3. Table-Mate II Pro folding desk Best budget folding laptop desk Specifications Type: Folding desk Dimensions: 21 x 15 x 29.25-inches Weight: 7lbs Height adjustability: 21.75 - 29.25-inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Adjustable height and tilt + 40lb (18kg) weight capacity + Removable clip-on tray + Built-in cup holder, phone or tablet stand Reasons to avoid - Not very sturdy

The Table-Mate II Pro folding desk is a great budget option for those that want to work from their couch sitting up. Like the SAIJI Portable Desk, it features a removable clip-on tray for storage and a groove for your smartphone or tablet with a hole to run cables. However, there’s also a built-in cup holder that tilts with the desk but it’s only suitable for lighter paper cups.

Adjustability is another plus with the Table-Mate II Pro as this laptop desk features three tilt angles and six different height settings for a total of 18 height and angle combinations. While you can adjust the desk’s tilt level by moving a bar on the underside of the desk, you’ll need to squeeze pins on either side while sliding the legs up or down to adjust its height.

If you’re familiar with TV trays, the Table-Mate II Pro offers similar functionality but for your laptop. This desk can hold up to 40lbs (18kg) so it will work with both heavier and lighter laptops. While this isn’t the most premium laptop stand on our list, it will get the job done for those that want to work from their couch without having a laptop in their lap the whole time.

4. Flexispot MT3 Mobile Standing Desk Best mobile laptop desk for the office or classroom Specifications Type: Mobile standing desk Dimensions: 23.6 x 20.5 x 29.3-45-inches Weight: 35.9lbs Height adjustability: 29.3 - 45-inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Tiltable tabletop + Backpack hook + Wheels lock in place + Height adjustable with gas spring Reasons to avoid - Tabletop prone to scratches

If you’re trying to be a bit more active while working from home or at the office, then the Flexispot MT3 Mobile Standing Desk could be the perfect laptop desk for you. It offers the same adjustability as a standing desk with a much smaller footprint and its wheels allow you to easily move it around from room to room.

A handle at the back of this laptop desk allows you to lift it from a sitting to a standing position and doing so is quite easy thanks to its gas spring lifting system. Another handle on the right side of the Flexispot MT3 Mobile Standing Desk allows you to tilt the tabletop while a ledge stopper prevents your laptop from sliding off. There’s also a hook on the backside that can be used to hang up your backpack. Two of the four wheels have locks so you can prevent the desk from moving while in use.

The Flexispot MT3 Mobile Standing Desk is 23.6 inches (59.9cm) wide, 20.5 inches (52cm) long and the desk has a minimum height of 29.3 inches (74.4cm) and a maximum height of 45 inches (114.3cm). In addition to allowing you to work while standing, you can also spin this laptop desk around when giving presentations at school or in the office.

5. Flash Furniture Laptop Desk Best minimal mobile laptop desk Specifications Type: Mobile standing desk Dimensions: 25.25 x 13 x .75-inches Weight: 13lbs Height adjustability: 27 - 36.5-inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty, nylon base + Pneumatic height adjustable frame + Half-moon shaped laminate top Reasons to avoid - Tabletop doesn’t tilt - Wheels don’t lock

If the Flexispot MT3 Mobile Standing Desk is a bit out of your budget, the Flash Furniture Laptop Desk is a cheaper alternative though you will lose out on several features. This mobile laptop desk can be used in either a seated or standing position as it has a minimum height of 27 inches (68.5cm) and a maximum height of 36.5 inches (92.7cm) but there is no tilt whatsoever. Due to this, the Flash Furniture Laptop Desk also lacks a ledge to prevent your laptop from slipping off.

This laptop desk could still be a good choice for those with less space as well as for minimalists that want just enough to get the job done. The Flash Furniture Laptop Desk also features a unique tabletop that is shaped like a half-moon but this does mean that there is less room for larger laptops. The top itself is 25.25 inches (64cm) with a width of just 13 inches (33cm). Due to its light design and smaller size, the Flash Furniture Laptop Desk is ideal for being moved around from room to room or even taken with you to events such as speaking engagements.

One area where this mobile laptop desk does outshine the Flexispot MT3 Mobile Standing Desk is in color choices. The Flash Furniture Laptop Desk is available in black, maple, rustic walnut and white but keep in mind that only the white model features a different colored base.

How we picked the best laptop desks When putting together our list of the best laptop desks, we focused on both mobility and portability as just like with your laptop, you’ll likely want a desk that you can bring with you and easily move from place to place. Sure you could choose an office desk or even a standing desk instead but at that point, you might as well go with a desktop computer instead of a laptop. Whether your company has implemented a hybrid work policy or you’re still working from home, being able to move about your space while working can give you a nice change of scenery and could even help boost your productivity. So why not get even more use out of your existing laptop by having the freedom to work with it comfortably from anywhere.

