How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: standing desks

Audio player loading…

Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech-buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on.

We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, giving the products we intentionally choose to examine in-depth consideration. No matter when a product is introduced, we keep our reviews current and well maintained.

We have assembled a global team of some of the best technology journalists on the planet, who approach their reviews not only as industry experts, but also as individuals who use these technologies in their professional lives as gig operators, freelancers, side hustlers, and leaders in both large and small businesses. The professional is kept in mind when testing these items and put first in our testing process.

Our editorial independence is backed by the weight of the world's largest technology publisher, Future Publishing , which means we can tell you what we think of a product without fear or favor.

Visit our About Us page to learn more about TechRadar Pro.

Our reviews guarantee

If a manufacturer makes a claim, we'll make sure we put it to the test (Image credit: Uplift)

This is our promise to you:

We do not take payment for product reviews. Ever.

We select products for review based on what we believe our readers would want to know.

We'll tell you what we think, not what advertisers want you to hear.

We say it as we see it. Our expert reviewers love technology and want you to love it too. If it's garbage, we'll warn you.

If a product doesn't meet our high standards, we'll tell you why not.

We'll test products in real life, with a minimum acceptable number of days of testing required before we write our reviews to ensure every product is thoroughly tested.

If you think we're not living up to our promise, please email the editor in chief and we'll endeavor to put it right.

If you want to know more about our testing philosophy, check out our general “ how we test ” page on TechRadar.

How we test: Standing Desks

(Image credit: Future)

To begin our review process for standing desks, we first consider the key features that are the most important to our readers. This includes adjustability, stability, ease of use and design. We also consider any additional features or customization options a standing desk may offer.

Once we have identified the features we want to evaluate, we begin sourcing and testing them. This involves contacting various standing desk manufacturers and retailers for products to test, and once received we set them up in our office to try for ourselves.

During the testing phase, we use various methods to assess the desks. This includes adjusting the desk to different heights and positions, evaluating its stability and ease of use, and examining its build quality and durability. We also consider additional features such as built-in power outlets and cable management systems.

In addition to these specific evaluation criteria, we also consider the type of standing desk being tested. Some desks are motorized, which means they can be easily adjusted with the press of a button, while others require using a hand crank to raise and lower the legs. We also consider each desk's height range, maximum weight capacity, and any available customization options.

Once we have completed our testing, we compile our observations into a comprehensive review. This includes a detailed breakdown of the desk's key features and our overall assessment of its performance. We also include a pros and cons list to help readers easily understand the strengths and weaknesses of the desk.

Overall, our goal is to provide our readers with the information they need to decide which standing desk is right for them. We strive to be thorough, objective, and fair in our reviews, and we hope our efforts help our readers find the perfect standing desk for their needs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Weight (in %) Ease of Assembly 10% Features 20% Customization Options 20% Build Quality 15% Looks / Design 15% Price 10% Speed 5% Stability 5%

Why should you trust us?

At TechRadar Pro, we are committed to providing our readers with accurate and unbiased reviews of the products we test. Our team of reviewers has extensive experience in evaluating a wide range of products, and we take pride in our thorough and objective approach to testing.

When it comes to standing desks, we understand that these pieces of office furniture can be a significant investment for many people. That's why we go to great lengths to ensure that our reviews are as comprehensive and accurate as possible. We source and test various standing desks from manufacturers and retailers and use several methods to evaluate their key features and performance.

We strive to provide our readers with the information they need to make informed decisions about these important purchases. Our goal is to help our readers find the perfect standing desk for their needs.

What we look for

Type of standing desk

Many standing desks have motors, which allow users to easily adjust the desk's height electronically. For those looking to save money or do not plan on frequently moving the desk, non-motorized options are also available. Non-motorized standing desks require using a hand crank to manually raise and lower the legs.

Assembly

When it comes to evaluating the assembly process of standing desks, we consider various factors. First and foremost, we look for desks that are easy to assemble, with clear instructions and all the necessary tools included. We understand that people may not have much experience with furniture assembly, so we want to ensure that our readers are aware of how easy or otherwise they are to set up.

In addition to ease of assembly, we consider the overall quality of the desk's components and construction. We examine the materials used and the fit and finish of the various parts. We want to ensure that our readers get a well-made desk that will stand the test of time.

Overall, we prioritize desks that are both easy to assemble and well-made, as these are important factors for our readers to consider when making a purchase decision.

Height range

Another key consideration is the adjustable height range that the desk has. A desk with a wide height range will be able to accommodate users of various heights, making it a more versatile and comfortable option.

In addition to the overall range of heights, we also consider the increments in which the desk can be adjusted. Desks with smaller increments will allow users to make more precise adjustments to their workstations, which can be especially helpful for those looking to find the perfect standing height.

Overall, we prioritize desks with a wide height range and small increments, as these are important factors for our readers to consider when choosing a standing desk. A desk with a wide height range and small increments will allow users to find the most comfortable and ergonomic position.

Stability

A well-made desk with sturdy legs and a solid base will be more stable and able to support a heavier load.

We also consider its stability at different heights and positions. A stable desk at its highest point will be more comfortable and safe to use for extended periods. We also test the desk's stability when it is fully extended or fully retracted, as well as when it is carrying a load of various sizes.

Speed of height adjustment

A desk with a fast and smooth height adjustment will allow users to easily and quickly adjust their workstation to the most comfortable and ergonomic position.

In addition to speed, we also consider the control and precision of the height adjustment mechanism. Desks with precise controls will allow users to make small and accurate adjustments to their workstations, which can be especially helpful for those trying to find the perfect standing height.

Overall, we prioritize desks with fast, smooth, and precise height adjustment mechanisms, as these are essential factors for our readers to consider when choosing a standing desk. A desk with a fast and precise height adjustment will allow users to easily and accurately find the most comfortable and ergonomic position for their needs.

Maximum weight supported

If you're planning on using a standing desk to support more than just your computer, you'll need to consider the weight limit of the desk you're using. Smaller desks and desktops that are less expensive may not be able to support as much weight as versions that cost more.

Customization options

The best standing desk manufacturers will provide many customization options in addition to surface size and material. These can include add-ons like cable-management trays, various controllers for raising and lowering the desk, different leg styles, and more.