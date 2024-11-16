Want an all-in-one turntable system including stereo speakers? Just ask Duke & Roy
A premium all-in-one – with a price tag to match
- Belt-driven turntable and powered speaker bundle
- Bluetooth with aptX Adaptive
- Optical, RCA, 3.5mm and USB inputs
The audio firm Gadhouse may not have the brand recognition of the biggest names, but it makes some interesting products such as the beginner-focused Mathis turntable. So far, it's focused on the more affordable end of the market, but now the company is launching a new all-in-one turntable bundle for more premium buyers.
Bundles aren't just for budget buyers: we really rate Pro-Ject's Juke Box E1, which sounds superb and includes some spectacular bookshelf speakers. That has an MSRP of $1,199 / £799 / AU$1,566 including the speakers. The new Gadhouse Duke & Roy (stylised to DUKE & ROY) Hi-Fi Stereo Turntable System costs a similar £779 in the UK but interestingly enough, the US price is a little lower, at $990.
The Duke & Roy consists of two items: the Duke turntable, and the Roy powered bookshelf stereo speakers.
So what do you get for your money?
Gadhouse Duke & Roy: key features and specifications
The Duke turntable has a real oak plinth and is belt-driven with 45 and 33 and 1/3rpm speeds. The metal platter is 12 inches across and the tonearm comes with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. In addition to the switchable RCA line/phono outputs there's Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD.
The Roy speakers have a 3.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter apiece, with 2 x 30W RMS power, Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX HD. Frequency response is 80Hz to 20kHz.
The speakers have RCA, 3.5mm, optical and USB connections as well as their Bluetooth. There's also a subwoofer output for a powered sub, and a remote control for extra convenience.
The DUKE & ROY is available now from Gadhouse.com.
