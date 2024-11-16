Want an all-in-one turntable system including stereo speakers? Just ask Duke & Roy

Belt-driven turntable and powered speaker bundle

Bluetooth with aptX Adaptive

Optical, RCA, 3.5mm and USB inputs

The audio firm Gadhouse may not have the brand recognition of the biggest names, but it makes some interesting products such as the beginner-focused Mathis turntable. So far, it's focused on the more affordable end of the market, but now the company is launching a new all-in-one turntable bundle for more premium buyers.

Bundles aren't just for budget buyers: we really rate Pro-Ject's Juke Box E1, which sounds superb and includes some spectacular bookshelf speakers. That has an MSRP of $1,199 / £799 / AU$1,566 including the speakers. The new Gadhouse Duke & Roy (stylised to DUKE & ROY) Hi-Fi Stereo Turntable System costs a similar £779 in the UK but interestingly enough, the US price is a little lower, at $990.

The Duke & Roy consists of two items: the Duke turntable, and the Roy powered bookshelf stereo speakers.

So what do you get for your money?

(Image credit: Gadhouse Co.)

Gadhouse Duke & Roy: key features and specifications

The Duke turntable has a real oak plinth and is belt-driven with 45 and 33 and 1/3rpm speeds. The metal platter is 12 inches across and the tonearm comes with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. In addition to the switchable RCA line/phono outputs there's Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD.

The Roy speakers have a 3.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter apiece, with 2 x 30W RMS power, Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX HD. Frequency response is 80Hz to 20kHz.

The speakers have RCA, 3.5mm, optical and USB connections as well as their Bluetooth. There's also a subwoofer output for a powered sub, and a remote control for extra convenience.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The DUKE & ROY is available now from Gadhouse.com.