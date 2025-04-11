Two tempting budget Bluetooth turntables just landed in the UK, in time for Record Store Day 2025

The Majority Stylo has Bluetooth 5.3, pitch control and an Audio-Technica cartridge

Majority Folio turntable has integrated speakers

Stylo turntable has aluminium platter and carbon fibre tonearm

£169 and £199 respectively

It's Record Store Day 2025 on Saturday 12 April, so Majority's timing couldn't be better: the UK audio firm has launched two new Bluetooth turntables at affordable prices.

The £169 Folio is an all-in-one with integrated stereo speakers, Bluetooth and USB playback and recording, and it comes with an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge. The platter is die-cast metal and there's a pre-balanced tonearm and cartridge.

You can skip the speakers and connect to an amp via RCA, and there's an aux input for external audio sources that can't stream wirelessly. And unusually for a turntable at this price, you get a pitch control to fine-tune the playback speed.

The Majority Folio is an all-in-one with integrated stereo speakers (Image credit: Majority)

More turntables than you can shake a limited edition RSD release at

The second turntable, the £199 Stylo, is a more premium option without the speakers, but still with Bluetooth connectivity and the AT3600L moving magnet cartridge.

The platter is aluminium, the tonearm is carbon fibre with an adjustable counterweight and again, there's a pitch control.

These are good-looking turntables with decent specifications, so if the sound is right, they could be candidates for our list of the best turntables.

But they're up against some intense competition at this kind of price: Sony's excellent PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable is currently on sale for £199 instead of the usual £239, and as the happy owner of an Audio-Technica turntable I'd also recommend the Audio-Technica LP60BT and the Audio-Technica LP70BT, both of which we reviewed very positively. I have their big brother, the Audio-Technica LP120XBT, and like it a lot.

