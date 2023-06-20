Spotify on desktop is about to look very different – here are the two big changes

Spotify returns to its roots as the streaming service is redesigning its desktop app to more closely align with the mobile version.

You may read that and immediately think Spotify is ruining the desktop experience. The March redesign of the smartphone app drew a lot of ire from some users . But don’t worry, the desktop redesign is only changing a couple of things to help with organization – no TikTok-style feed anywhere.

First, Your Library will have a new home on the left-hand side of the desktop window for quick access to “music and podcast collections.” Spotify states the new location will help users save time by making it easier to switch between playlists, plus it offers a “better overview" of said collections. Saved content can be displayed in the standard list view or you can switch to a grid arrangement if you want bigger thumbnails. The desktop app also allows people to create folders where they can store multiple playlists.

On the right side is the revamped Now Playing view which will now display more information beyond pointing out what you’re listening to. It adds listings for upcoming tour dates as well as merch you can purchase from your favorite artists. For some podcasts, Spotify will offer transcripts so people can follow along as they listen. The company doesn’t state which podcasts will have the transcript, although we did ask. This story will be updated if we hear back.

Availability

Besides the two, Spotify is moving the Friend Activity feed to the friends icon, which sits next to your profile picture in the top-right corner of the main screen. This update is currently making its way to all desktop users across the globe so keep an eye out for the patch once it reaches you.

With most Spotify stories, we tend to ask, “When will high-fidelity audio launch on the platform?” It’s been two years since the original tease. Well, as it turns out, we may not have to wait very long as a recent Bloomberg report states hi-res audio will be a part of a new subscription tier releasing later this year.