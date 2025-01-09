I just got a first look at the Sony-made NFL coach's headset that is in development

Sony gave us a first look at the latest prototype of its NFL coaches headset.

This announcement comes after the tech giant became the leagues' official technology partner.

The NFL Commissioner unveiled the headset during Sony's 2025 CES keynote.

Yes, Tom Brady showed up at Delta Air Line’s 2025 CES keynote, but before that, football and sports at large were making an impact at this year's show. In fact, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared at the Sony press conference, which tracks as the tech giant the NFL's official technology partner and the sport's official headphones supplier.

We’ve seen aspects of this partnership come to life, most recently with Sony’s Beyond Sports helping to power the alternative real-time telecast of The Simpsons football game on Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. That broadcast was made possible with Sony’s Hawkeye solution, which tracks players using sensors on the field but also various cameras.

When the partnership was announced, Sony teased us that a headset designed for NFL coaches was in the works, and we got our first look at it during Sony’s press conference. If you guessed it would feature Sony branding, you’re correct, and that tracks for being a corporate sponsor.

We don’t have specs or any further details, but this is the latest prototype of the coaches' headset that Sony is developing for the NFL. It will feature active noise cancellation, something that Sony knows a thing or two about, considering the performance of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and there will be some extra connectivity here.

These will be connected to Verizon’s 5G network – the carrier is another partner of the NFL – though it’s unknown if they’ll also feature Bluetooth or other connectivity. There is a large boom microphone for clear pickup, even when on the sidelines, and there is also a receiver of some sort. Chances are as we approach the next NFL season, Sony will be ready to share a bit more.

It’s clear, though, that the partnership between the two brands is growing, as Sony and the NFL frequently work together to ensure replays, develop camera locations, expand Hawkeye to new stadiums, and much more. Indeed, we got a quick behind-the-scenes look at the camera setup and production areas at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, thanks to the companies' growing partnership.

