More an expansion of the original Super Mario Maker than a real overhaul, it's the small additions that make you feel closer to a Nintendo developer than ever.

Piranha plants falling from the sky, creeping vines blocking your path at every turn, and warp pipes than never take you where you want to go. It's a nightmare, yes, but also one of our own making: our first level in Nintendo's joyful and chaotic level editor, Super Mario Maker 2.

Super Mario Maker 2 was an inevitability from the moment the Nintendo Switch console was announced. Allowing you to design your own platformer with nothing but a pair of screens and a stylus, the Mario-themed level editor was one of the few Wii U games to gain fame despite low interest around the console, while the 3DS port provided a perfect way to piece together Mario blocks and Goombas on the go.

Having not played the previous entries, we weren't sure how well we'd take to it, and it's clear there's plenty for us to learn before we start sending CVs to any developers. We'd packed in countless moving blocks all flying in different directions, giving no clear path ahead for the player. Enemies were placed at random intervals, and floated down from above, landing in new locations every time we ran through – making it impossible to strategise.

We felt a huge amount of sympathy for the Nintendo rep forced to play the monstrosity we'd created, which became amazement when seeing they were able to finish the level. Apparently we'd absorbed more design philosophy than we thought, or at least had included enough logic to make the level function – even if it didn't do the player any favors while doing it. And it made us want to try again.

A work of genius, or madness? (Image Credit: Nintendo / TechRadar)

Pick up and build

That isn't to say Mario Maker 2 is difficult: anything but. Unlike its predecessors – which started you out with only the basic building blocks, and slowly introduced wackier options – Mario Maker 2 is happy to throw you most of your design tools, enemies, and special effects from the get go, meaning your only limit is your imagination for what you want to include.

As ever, you can play as a number of Mario characters (the man himself, Luigi, Toad, or Toadette) across a range of your own DIY stages – across green hills, on the ocean floor, the desert, and more – with the option to switch any level into a different visual style on the fly from Mario's adventures on the NES, SNES and Wii U. There's now even a Super Mario 3D World option, with its own flavor on how Mario moves and sorts of items he can collect – like the cat costume to let him climb on walls, or just his ability to crouch and waddle through low spaces.

Super Mario 3D World adds a more modern feel to Super Mario Maker 2's levels (Image Credit: Nintendo / TechRadar)

Technically every enemy, item, or block has a corresponding one in each style, with a few exceptions like the cat costume – but it's nothing short of magic to watch the world you've made transform so seamlessly into something else.

Want to make a castle haunted by Boos, just like the original Mario games? You can do that. Want to make a brick tunnel full of metal claws and Bullet Bills and Koopas all stacked on top of each other, that only lets you reach the finish line if you haven't set foot on the ground? You can do that too.

New additions for the Switch version include unstable seesaws and bursts of air to propel Mario upwards – while the inclusion slopes also makes for some brilliantly fun takedowns of Goombas by sliding down a sharp incline. But the most exciting upgrade may be in the vertically-scrolling level, meaning you can recreate those rising lava pits from your gaming days of yore.

Planning Mario's doom, the old-fashioned way: with angry Thwomps (Image Credit: Nintendo / TechRadar)

It's these small additions that make you feel closer to a Nintendo developer than ever, and allow for even more variety when making your chaotic – or well-ordered – creations.

With a new Story Mode to help you see what the game's tools can do, dedicated tutorials, and a Luigi Assist mode to give yourself power-ups (or even blocks and platforms) in the middle of a difficult run, there's also a big stress on teaching new players the ropes at a sensible pace – while not stopping seasoned Mario fans from launching straight in with the good stuff.

Image Credit: Nintendo / TechRadar

One of the biggest changed from the first Mario Maker is probably the input: while the 3DS and Wii U both had two screens, Mario Maker 2 has to make do with the one Switch display.

The small Switch screen can get a bit crowded with the item menus around the edge, when all crammed into the same space, but there's also an advantage to only having to deal with one screen's worth of information. This is likely less of an issue in docked mode on your television, anyway, though you're then having to use the editing tools without the touchscreen offering a quick selection option.

As with the previous games, your Mario levels can be saved for your own use, or uploaded through Nintendo Switch Online – provided you have a subscription – to see what the game's community makes of it, or run through any of the other levels submitted by would-be designers.

It seems there's a 'dislike' button this time around, for community levels that aren't rewarding to play, though you'll have to be able to complete a run-through yourself before uploading it to other players (a sensible move). We're still weighing up whether to inflict our first creation on the wider world... but maybe the next attempt will do a bit better.

We'll be updating this article with a full review when we've had more time to polish our skills – keep an eye out on the TechRadar website to see how it turns out.