Logitech Fold-up Keyboard for iPad 2 review

Apple's iPad 2 is a fantastic tablet that enables you to do loads of things, including browsing the web and writing notes. The touchscreen keyboard is perfectly fine for a small amount of typing, such as website addresses, but typing for longer periods can prove to be uncomfortable and slow.

There have been a number of iPad-compatible keyboards released that help combat this problem, such as the KeySonic KSK-3201MacBT.

But how does the Logitech Fold-up Keyboard for iPad 2 hold up? While a lot of iPad and tablet keyboards make themselves portable by being integrated into a case for the tablet, the Logitech Fold-up Keyboard for iPad 2 folds itself away. This makes it easy and unobtrusive to transport with the iPad 2, but also results in a keyboard that feels flimsier than its competitors.

Because of this, it doesn't feel as comfortable to use as Logitech's own (non-folding) Tablet Keyboard for iPad, which to be honest isn't much more difficult to transport, despite its lack of hinges.

Verdict

The Logitech Fold-up Keyboard for iPad 2 isn't a bad device by any means, but there are other iPad keyboards that do the job even better, and can help protect your iPad from knocks and scratches at the same time.