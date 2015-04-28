Patriot Ignite 480GB SSD review

There are plenty of SSDs on the market, and most of them will suit you just fine, but the Patriot Ignite is pound-for-pound one of the best.

The Patriot Ignite is the ideal compromise for anyone who'd like a solid-performing SSD without having to overspend. The Ignite comes in two models - 480GB ($179.99, £120.35, AU$231.45) and 960GB ($359.99, £240.67, AU$462.92). The drive is designed to boost your machine's performance by performing 80K IOPs on 4K random reads and 75K IOPs on 4K random writes, all while packing this performance within a slim 0.27-inch (7mm) form factor. Whether you are going to purchase this for a desktop or a laptop, the Patriot Ignite will fit most (but not all) computers.

Competing with drives like the Crucial BX100 ($400, £300, AU$530), and the Samsung 850 Pro (US$399, £232, AUD$420), the Ignite is a versatile, lower-cost, albeit slightly slower performer.

Compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows, 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Mac OS X, and Linux systems, the Patriot Ignite will cover you in most endeavors, though not as rapidly as more expensive devices.

Design and specs

The 480gb Ignite that we tested measures 3.94" x 2.75" x 0.28" (100mm x 69.85mm x 7mm) and weighs an incredibly light 0.26 lbs (116.2g). The drive uses a Phison S10 Series SSD Processor, combined with MLC NAND flash. It features advanced intelligent wear-leveling, ECC recovery at 115bits/2kb, and Advanced Garbage Collection, which all ensure that the Ignite SSD removes invalid data blocks, removes old data, and checks that it is operating properly.

Also included are TRIM support, a DRAM Cache of 512 (for the 480GB model), support for end-to-end data path protection (ETEP), and a reported mean time between failures (MTBF) of two million.

As for security, the Patriot Ignite supports AES 256-bit encryption, which automatically encrypts incoming files and decrypts departing files, which is really cool and tremendously useful.