Samsung YP-R1 MP3 player review

Samsung has always occupied a grey area in the tech world. With neither the establishment of Sony, nor the consumer-friendliness of Apple, the South Korean company's products have nevertheless garnered impressive reviews from us.

In spite of its amazing netbooks and televisions, one area Samsung has lacked in is MP3 players.

It's never quite cracked the lucrative market, although its MP3-playing phones have shown some headway recently.

Samsung's range of MP3 players - known as Yepp to Apple's iPod and Sony's Walkman - have shown some fairly hefty improvements, though. 2006's Z5F's interface was reportedly designed by Paul Mercer - he of iPod user interface fame - and it went on to sell over 1 million units.

Samsung's latest, the YP-R1, is competing directly with the likes of Creative's new Zen X-Fi 2 and Apple's most recent iteration of the iPod Nano.

Like the Creative player, Samsung's includes a touch screen, and, like Apple's, it's got an FM radio. But is it enough to keep Samsung in the MP3 player game?