LG 32LP1D review

In relation to some of its LCD rivals, LG's 32LP1D appears both overweight and overpriced. But you will find a few additional features, especially if you're a PC user or memory card sharp, which not all screens can claim.

The design is straight from the Darth Vader school of thought, featuring swathes of heavily glossed black with even the accompanying learning remote looking like a Sith Lord's light sabre. Integrated side speakers and a swivel stand add more width and weight to what is a cumbersome construction.

Like most latest generation LCDs the screen's specification includes all the necessary ingredients to support a recipe of high definition success - including LG's own 'XD Engine' picture processing technology. And before HDTV properly arrives on the menu you can satisfy your televisual tastes via a pair of integrated analogue and digital Freeview tuners.

Connectivity caters for a full course of analogue and HDMI equipped AV devices while PC users can also employ the screen as a monitor using a DVI input with PC card and audio options also included. And elsewhere there's a pair of memory card slots that accept up to nine different formats. These enable you to view, edit or playback from external devices such as digital cameras, camcorders, MP3 players, notebooks and PDAs.

On screen menus entertain a full party of features including advanced picture and sound settings, an 8-day Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and assorted extra functions like Picture-in-Picture and Picture Freeze. But, for all its sharp features, the screen's image quality doesn't quite cut it.

Pictures are boldly coloured and deep black levels provide decent detail and depth but there's a surprising amount of instability across all video inputs. Even upscaled HDMI images suffer from shimmering straight lines and staggered movement - it's not enough to induce epilepsy but is nonetheless distracting. And, with TV broadcasts in particular, there's a detectable amount of digital noise lurking in the background.

The 32LP1D provides plenty of convergent options for external devices but overall picture performance falls below the standards you should expect at this price. Shop around: there are TVs that offer far better specifications at cheaper prices.