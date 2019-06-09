Halo Infinite confirmed as a Microsoft Project Scarlett launch game

At Microsoft's E3 2019 keynote today, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer announced that Halo Infinite is going to be a launch game for the company's next-gen console, codenamed Project Scarlett.

Even better, both the new console and the new Halo game will arrive around the end of next year (‘Holiday 2020’).

The announcement came at the end of Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote and sets the stage for the future console: the Halo franchise is widely regarded as the original Xbox’s first must-play game, so the move to launch a next-gen with a Halo game is both symbolic and quite business-savvy on Microsoft’s part.

To coincide with the announcement, Microsoft and the game's developer 343 Industries unveiled a new Halo Infinite trailer, available below.

The first of many Xbox Project Scarlett games

While Microsoft isn't ready to unveil its entire Project Scarlett launch library – I mean, the console was just unveiled publicly for the first time today – Halo Infinite is a strong start.

It's also important this time around for Microsoft to lead with games and software, and not entertainment or services, the mistake it made six years ago when announcing the Xbox One.

If we hear any more about Project Scarlett's launch games, we'll add them here.

