WIN! A Lexmark Interact all-in-one printer

Gone are the days when printers were nothing more than devices to make the virtual words on your screen into reality. Now it's all about the added value, and few do it better than the Lexmark Interact.

This top of the range printer not only prints, scans and copies, but comes with its own high-end capacitive SmartSolutions touchscreen on the front too for easy navigation through all the functions.

Not only that, but you can also check out the latest news on the Interact as well, with the inbuilt Wi-Fi offering headlines from the likes of MSN via RSS.

If you want to check out your photos as well, the Interact is packing a memory card socket taking SD, MemoryStick and xD cards, and the PictBridge socket doubles to accept USB drives as well.

Overall, this wireless 3-in-1 printer offers:

Productivity: Simplify tasks with myTouch interface powered by web-enabled SmartSolution technology

Mobility: Expanded freedom with advanced wireless networking

Vibrant Prints: Beautiful photos and crisp text with Vizix print technology

Save Time: Fast speeds up to 33ppm black and 30ppm colour

Peace of Mind: Quality backed with a 3 year guarantee and lifetime phone support

What's more, TechRadar has two of these great printers to give away to lucky readers.



This competition is now closed. The winners are Andrew Patonpaton and Martin Stenner.



