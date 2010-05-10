UK gets first electric scooter with detachable battery

If you are in the market for an eco-friendly form of transport, then note that Econogo's latest electric scooter – the first to feature a fully detachable and portable lithium battery – launches in the UK this month.

The British company is selling the Yogo with the marketing message that a portable battery is a far better solution to charging up your electric bike than the traditional fixed silicon batteries, which required a direct (and highly impractical) attachment to a mains socket.

Fast and easy charging

With the Yogo you can take out the two LiFePO4 batteries and take them into your house or garage and charge them up within an hour.

The company is also selling the Yogo with two spare batteries which gives the rider an additional 44 miles of range. The yogo has a 1500W motor and a top speed of 38 mph. And, of course, you are going to save a lot of money on running costs (although you may notice a spike in your electricity bills!).

The cost? From £2,000 upwards. The Yogo comes in two options. A slower restricted bike that has a top speed of 27mph for those that don't have a CBT (compulsory basic training) motorbike certificate and a faster option with the aforementioned top speed of 38mph for those bikers that do have a CBT or full bike licence.

Head over to Econogo's website for more details on the new Yogo

Via Gizmag