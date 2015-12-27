The most mind-blowing space photos of 2015

Have you ever actually seen the sun? If you've never witnessed a total solar eclipse, you won't know that the Sun isn't yellow, but pure white. The people of Svalbard, Norway and the Faroe Islands got to briefly glimpse the pulsing white streamers of its achingly beautiful corona and the huge red explosions on the sun's surface before lunch on March 20 2015 when the moon covered the disk of the sun for a couple of minutes. This is the only time anyone can stare at the sun, all while standing the rushing shadow of the moon and shivering as the sky goes dark for a few minutes during the day. Put it on your bucket-list: it's an emotional juggernaut.