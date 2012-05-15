Intel launches business-friendly vPro processors

Intel's latest 3rd generation vPro processor family - codenamed Ivy Bridge – will not only be more powerful, it will also create new levels of security for businesses, kill off the desk phone, as well as allow for slimmer and longer lasting devices.

Rick Echevarria, VP of Intel Architecture Group and general manager of the Business Client Platforms Division,revealed a range of business-friendly features in the new 3rd Generation Intel Core vPro processor family for business and intelligent systems, including;

Active management technology (AMT)

Identity Protection Technology (IPT) extended with public-key infrastructure(PKI)

Reduced form factors

The new third generation devices, build and improve on the second generation devices and according to Echevarria provide, "the most secure platform available for business." Adding "third generation vPro processors make the most of embedded security by allowing businesses to protect themselves in four ways; threat management, identity and access, data and asset protection and monitoring and remediation.

Enhanced security

One of the new key technologies for administrators - especially if they're a McAfee user - will be the new Active Management Technology (AMT).

Intel have integrated McAfee's ePO Deep command into its Core vPro processors, to reduce security management costs, and to ensure protection even when PCs are disabled or are powered off. With AMT administrators can install security updates and put protection in place ahead of threats, even when systems are powered off or are using encryption.

The technology also includes Identity Protection Technology (IPT) extended with PKI capability, a hardware-based technology that increases security against threats of cyber-stalking and attacks on a users' identity. The technology adds security at a chip-level, which means hacking techniques such as screen scraping and keyboard recording can't get access to the secure data, as all the hacker will see is a blank or a black screen.

All-in-ones and the death of the desk top phone

The new technology will also enable new desktop and all-in-one innovations. Intel's Echevarria envisages new all-in-one devices for businesses, that will be "transform the workspace, not only saving space and reducing clutter, but by super-charging technology with touch-screen technology, secure high-definition video conferencing and energy efficient high-performance."

Additionally Echevarria also envisages that the desk phone will disappear and be integrated into the desktop and all-in-one, "does it really makes sense to spend $500 on a desk phone when it can be integrated in an all-in-one? The answer is obvious."

New wafer-thin ultrabooks on the way.

The most obvious impact that most businesses users will see from the new vPro processors is the slimming down of laptops to wafer-thin tablet-challenging sizes. Intel announced that Fujitsu, Toshiba and Lenovo all have such systems ready to ship within two months.

At the launch Lenovo demonstrated the Lenovo X1 Carbon ultrabook, which the firm described as the thinnest and lightest 14in ThinkPad system ever. The X1 weighs less than 1.36kg, is just 18mm thick and uses carbon fibre in its construction.

Later this year Intel vendors will bring to market ultrabooks with touchscreen capabilities, Echevarria revealed, including ultrabook convertible models.

"Ultrabooks based on Intel Core vPro processors are a great example of platforms that are good for business and engineered for security while delivering a no-comprise, user-centric experience," he said.