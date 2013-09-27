Ballmer had the time of his life at his Microsoft leaving speech

Sounds like Steve Ballmer had a ball at his final Microsoft company meeting as CEO.

We're devastated to have missed him "jump and dance around the stage screaming at the top of his voice 'the sound of Microsoft!'" to the strains of Michael Jackson's Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'.

Not to mention his break to "enjoy this for a minute", crying real tears and advising the audience, "You work for the greatest company in the world, soak it in."

As if that wasn't emotional enough - do you need a tissue? Here, take one anyway - he ended his farewell speech with I've Had The Time of My Life, apparently literally screaming the titular lyrics as the crowd shouted "We love you!" in his direction.

If anyone has video evidence of any of this, feel free to send it our way...

