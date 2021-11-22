What time is Hawkeye released on Disney Plus?

Hawkeye will be arrowing its way onto Disney Plus very soon. Marvel Studios' latest TV series is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 24, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for Clint Barton and his plucky sidekick (and MCU newcomer) Kate Bishop.

And, given it's nearly the season of goodwill, Marvel is giving us a gift for Hawkeye's launch: two of the show's six-episode run will arrive simultaneously on November 24. That means we don't have to wait a full week to watch the second instalment of Clint and Kate's adventures.

Ahead of Hawkeye's release, you might be wondering when these two episodes will premiere on Disney Plus. This is the first time that Marvel will release back-to-back episodes for one of its TV shows, after all, so will they be staggered releases throughout the day or not?

Luckily for you, we have the answer. Below, we'll tell what time Hawkeye episodes 1 and 2 will land on Disney Plus. We've also provided a full release schedule for the series' other episodes, too, so you'll have an idea of when they'll be released.

When is Hawkeye coming to Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye episodes 1 and 2 will be released simultaneously on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 24 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 12.30PM IST / 5PM AEST.

As we mentioned above, Hawkeye is the first MCU TV show that'll deliver two gifts for the price of one on release day. So we'll be able to enjoy two entries in Clint's standalone adventure on the same day – though we'll have to wait until next week for episode 3.

As with every Marvel TV series, Hawkeye's release time will vary depend on where you live in the world. For some, it'll be a late night. For others, it may mean an early start before you head to work. These are the kinds of shows that might get discussed in the workplace, so you may want to get ahead of the curve in case someone drops any spoilers.

If you can't watch both episodes until later in the day, you'll want to mute certain words or hashtags on social media. You should mute the likes of #Hawkeye, #Hawkeyespoilers and #Hawkeyeepisode1 if you don't want anything ruined for you before you stream them.

We're approaching the Holiday season, but some people will come bearing gifts that you might want to receive.

Hawkeye on Disney Plus release schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We've seen Hawkeye's first two episodes – our spoiler-filled recaps will reveal more on our thoughts later this week – and we can confirm that each entry will be around 45 to 50 minutes long. The show's premiere clocks in at 47 minutes, while episode 2 is a tad longer at 49 minutes.

As for the series' full release schedule, you can view that below. You'll see why we're getting two episodes on launch day based on the release schedule, with the season finale set to arrive three days before Christmas Day.

Given that this is a Holiday-themed show, where Clint Barton wants to make it home in time for Christmas, you'll understand why the series' first two episodes arrive together.

Hawkeye episode 1 : November 24

: November 24 Hawkeye episode 2 : November 24

: November 24 Hawkeye episode 3 : December 1

: December 1 Hawkeye episode 4 : December 8

: December 8 Hawkeye episode 5 : December 15

: December 15 Hawkeye episode 6: December 22

Is there a teaser trailer for Hawkeye episodes 1 and 2?

Not specifically, but there is an official trailer, which you can see above. This will give you a flavor of what's to come in the series as a whole.

There are a number of TV spots that have been released online, too. But, like the series' trailer, they offer an overview of what to expect, rather than honing in on plot specifics for episodes 1 and 2.

There's also a behind-the-scenes featurette, which pulls the curtain back on the show's production. There are snippets of new footage in this video that aren't in the trailer, so give it a watch if you're after new things to pour over:

We suspect that Marvel will drop teasers throughout the season. At the very least, you can expect the studio to give us a mid-season teaser after episode 3 has aired on December 1.

We'll update this page with any new teasers that drop anyway, so make sure you check back with TechRadar throughout Hawkeye's run.