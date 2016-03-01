HTC Vive's international shipping costs are eye-wateringly high

The HTC Vive pre-order page is now live, revealing that Australian buyers will be coughing up a lot more for shipping than their US counterparts.

While it costs US$30 to ship the Vive within the United States (bringing the package price up to a total of US$829), Aussie orders will have a US$110 (AU$154) shipping price slapped on, which, when added to the US$899 (AU$1262) price tag we already have to contend with, brings the final price to AU$1416.

Yesterday, HTC announced the Vive prices for Australia, and while it's understandably priced very high, the extra postage might make some people think twice about pre-orders.

The Vive costs US$200 more than the Oculus Rift, which is somewhat justified by the difference in hardware, but there's no doubt that Australia's getting a bit of a rough deal on shipping.

With postage added on, Australians are looking at close to a grand and a half. It's a steep price to get in on the premium VR game early, but there's no doubt that it will still be worth it for many.

You can pre-order the Vive here.