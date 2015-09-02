Huawei Watch matches premium looks with premium price

We finally, finally have a Huawei Watch release date and price after the wearable was initially launched way back in February at MWC 2015.

Prices start at €399 (around £300, $349), and raise all the way to €699 (around £515, $799) depending on the design elements you select. That makes it the most expensive Android Wear watch around - if you exclude the solid gold LG Watch Urbane Luxe.

Pre-orders open in the US today, September 2, with the UK and other select markets getting access in October.

Time to customise

It's certainly not cheap, but in its defence the Huawei Watch is one of the best looking smartwatches around. We're impressed with its slender bezel and premium look - which goes some way to explaining that price tag.

You can choose between a leather, stainless steel mesh and stainless steel link straps, and three colours for the watch itself; stainless steel, rose gold and black.

Comparisons will also been drawn to the Apple Watch, and the Huawei Watch is still a touch cheaper than the Cupertino firm's wearable.

It's worth noting that Android Wear is now also compatible with iOS, although functionality is limited. That means you, if you really want, use the Huawei Watch with your iPhone. What a world we live in.