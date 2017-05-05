We bet you won't care about the latest backwards compatible Xbox 360 games

Microsoft has added five more games to its ever-growing list of backwards compatible Xbox 360 games, meaning you’ll now be able to play the games on Xbox One .

However, whether you’ll want to play the most recent additions is another matter entirely. No one in the TechRadar offices had even heard of the five Xbox Live Arcade games, and we’re guessing this means it’s unlikely that many people out there are keenly anticipating being able to play them again.

The five games in question are: Hard Corps: Uprising, Harms Way, Band of Bugs, Bullet Soul and Bullet Soul - Infinite Burst.

Niche pursuits

In the name of good journalism we’ve hunted down all the hottest details about the five games in question to aid you in your retro gaming quest.

Hard Corps: Uprising is the thirteenth entry in the Contra series, and acts as a prequel to the original game. In classic Contra fashion, the game sees you fighting your way from left to right through waves of enemies with a seemingly endless supply of bullets.

Harms Way, meanwhile, was one of the winners of the Doritos-sponsored ‘Unlock Xbox’ competition. It’s an action-focussed racing game set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where players attempt to get over the line first without being shot to pieces by the opposition.

Band of Bugs is a Worms-like turn-based strategy game where you fight battles between various bugs. Ironically enough, several reviews at the time criticised the game’s numerous software bugs, leading to an overall mixed reception.

The final two games, Bullet Soul and Bullet Soul - Infinite Burst appear to be so niche that they don’t even have Wikipedia pages. From the listing for Bullet Soul on the Xbox Live store, it appears to be a shoot ‘em up in the vein of the classic Konami arcade game Gradius or R-Type.

Both games have zero reviews between them on review-aggregator Metacritic, but the PC version has a fairly respectable aggregate rating of 76.

Not the most interesting collection of games to make it to the new console, but at the very least it’s nice to see that it’s not just the big games getting the backwards compatibility treatment.

