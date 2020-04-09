This cloud backup service comes free with an award-winning VPN

SugarSync cloud storage - $3.25 per month (with IPVanish)

This cloud file sharing service is a great way to back up all your files to the cloud, hassle free. It's currently available at no cost when you purchase a subscription to award-winning VPN IPVanish, which costs less than a third of the price of a regular SugarSync package. Grab it while you can!View Deal

SugarSync is a cloud file sharing service that automatically accesses, shares and backs up your photos, videos and files to the cloud, without hassle.

It usually costs $9.99 per month for 250GB of storage but, until the end of the month, you can get it for free when you purchase a subscription to IPVanish - one of the leading VPN services on the market.

IP Vanish is available at only $3.25 per month (roughly £2.65/AU$5.25), which equates to $39 for the first year.

When it comes to VPNs, we rank IPVanish extremely highly - the provider has 24/7 customer support, zero traffic logs, unlimited bandwidth and an excellent Windows kill switch. It really is one of the very best around.

With Sugarsync, meanwhile, you get easy restoration, the ability to share files and folders on an unlimited number of devices, automatic file synchronization and continuous automatic file syncing with the online backup service.

Just bear in mind the prices will return to normal rates after 12 months.

If you're looking for a cloud backup service, you may also want to consider iDrive. It usually costs $69.50 per year, but is now available for a measly $3.48 for the same period (roughly £2.80/AU$5.60). Not to mention the 5TB storage cap, which should go a very long way to covering your storage needs.