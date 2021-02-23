The MCU Fantastic Four movie could be years away yet – here’s why

The Fantastic Four’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is keenly anticipated, but don’t expect Marvel’s first family to appear anytime soon.

That’s according to Deadline journalist Justin Kroll, who revealed that Marvel Studios have only just begun to meet with writers on the upcoming project. Elaborating on what he knew on his personal Twitter account, Kroll stated that it would be some time before the cameras roll on set, so don’t expect to hear any concrete news from Marvel for a while yet.

Kroll’s info comes after Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph alleged that former X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence had been cast as the Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm. According to the news outlet, production on the MCU flick would largely take place here due to Australia’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's the tweet in question:

All I’m gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shootingFebruary 21, 2021 See more

When will the Fantastic Four arrive in the MCU?

It’s hard to say. We know that a Fantastic Four movie is coming , but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has remained tight-lipped on when that will be. Last December, Feige confirmed that Mister Fantastic and company would be getting a standalone film but, given how packed the MCU’s Phase 4 slate is, it won’t be any time soon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts is also attached to the project, but is currently busy with the webslinger’s third instalment. With filming on that movie in full swing, and plenty of post-production and press to conduct once it’s complete, any signs of a Fantastic Four movie starting up are still some way off.

Rumors about a Reed Richards WandaVision cameo have circulated online in recent weeks, too. Fan speculation went into overdrive when Monica Rambeau revealed that she had an "aerospace engineer" friend who could help SWORD enter the Hex – Wanda’s barrier around the town of Westview – and many had assumed it was none other than Mister Fantastic.

WandaVision episode 7 seemed to pour cold water on that theory, though, when it was revealed that Monica’s contact was an original character named Major Goodner .

Whenever the Fantastic Four arrive in the MCU, it will be the group’s fourth cinematic iteration. After an unreleased movie, two mixed offerings starring the likes of Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, and a critically-panned 2015 outing from Josh Trank, here’s hoping the MCU’s version is fourth time lucky for the group.