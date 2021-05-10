Telstra's 5G home internet service is heaps faster than your NBN*

Telstra has today revealed some interesting factoids gleaned from customers involved in trialling the telco's 5G Home Internet packages, and in doing so, its divulged some staggering figures on the service's capabilities.

A Telstra representative has stated that the typical evening speed for customers on the wireless broadband trial "sits at between 50Mbps – 600Mbps, and the average speed from our speed tests is at around 378Mbps".

Not only is that average speed above what's possible on the majority of Australia's wired NBN connections, it's even higher than the typical evening speeds that most providers quote for their NBN 1000 plans (excepting Aussie Broadband and Telstra itself), which is currently the fastest consumer NBN tier on offer.

As always, it's worth considering that a bunch of factors influence the mobile data speeds that individual users will experience in their homes – that includes things like proximity to a 5G tower, location and strength of the modem used, and more.

With that said, even the lowest typical evening speed stated at 50Mbps is as much as, or more, than what's on offer from most NBN 50 plans in the country, so the mobile network alternative sure is looking promising.

Also revealed in the announcement is the promise of doubled data (from a 500GB cap to 1000GB) for existing and new 5G Home Internet customers, as well as continually increasing speeds thanks to new tech, like Telstra's recent acquisition of frequencies in the mmWave spectrum.

I want in...

Even though Telstra states that "throughout the coming months our 5G Home Internet service will be made available to even more places", it doesn't look like just anyone can sign up for one of these plans quite yet.

The initial run of trial users testing out the telco's blazing 5G Home Internet packages were only able to sign up via an invite from Telstra itself, and we suspect the expanded rollout will take much the same shape.

We've reached out to Telstra for further clarification on this point, and will update this story if we receive a response.

In the meantime, if you're not one of the lucky few taking part in this trial and you still want to jump on the triple-digit megabit bandwagon, here's what's on offer in the superfast and ultrafast NBN space right now, covering NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

NBN 250 plans compared

NBN 1000 plans compared