Amazon Fire TV has some hot porn issues

But it looks so innocent...

Rule number one of launching a new streaming set top box: check if there is a porn-streaming set top box that has already baggsied the name.

A company called WREAL, which operates a porn-streaming website called FyreTV as well as selling a set top box called FyreTV for the watching of said grumble on your TV, is suing Amazon over the similarly-named Fire TV box.

Porn. Lawsuits. Stupidly-spelt words. At least Roku only has one of these problems.

