Sony Xperia XZ1 shown off in high-quality press photos

We could be just hours away from the announcement of the Sony Xperia XZ1, as Sony is holding a press conference at IFA 2017 later today, but ahead of that we may have just got a very clear look at the phone, thanks to a series of leaked press photos.

The images, which were obtained by Xperia Blog, don’t show us much that's new, but do match what we’ve seen before, showing a phone with slightly rounded edges, a likely metal build and a plain back with just a small Xperia logo and camera lens.

You can also see the elongated power button that’s typical of Sony handsets and likely houses a fingerprint scanner (unless you’re in the US), and an overall very rectangular design that’s very typical of Sony.

Image 1 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ1, or possibly the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, shown from the back Image 2 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ1 looks to have a typically Sony design, with large bezels Image 3 of 4 Sony's elongated power button stands out here against the green of the rest of the handset Image 4 of 4 A clear shot of the very plain rear of the Sony Xperia XZ1, which looks to be made of metal

Filling in the blanks

The images don’t reveal any specs, but the few gaps in our specs knowledge have largely been filled in elsewhere, as reliable leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted another few images of the Sony Xperia XZ1, along with claims that it has a 2,700mAh battery, a 5.2-inch 1080p HDR screen, and comes in at 7.4mm thick and 156g.

And a few more of the Sony Xperia XZ1 in black. Also, filling in the blanks: 7.4mm, 156g, 5.2in FHD HDR screen, 2700mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/5IVdJnmgPDAugust 29, 2017

That would make it slightly thinner and lighter than either the Sony Xperia XZ or Sony Xperia XZs, both of which are 8.1mm thick and 161g, but it would also mean the Xperia XZ1 has a smaller battery, as they have 2,900mAh units.

Still, previous leaks have already revealed that the Xperia XZ1 will supposedly have a 19MP rear camera, a 13MP front-facing one, a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM, so if that all pans out we’ll be looking at a decidedly high-end phone, though one which still might not quite be a match for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.