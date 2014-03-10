Apple releases iOS 7.1, complete with CarPlay support and UI changes

Apple has unleashed iOS 7.1 into the wild, bringing a number of tweaks and additions to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users.

Chief among the features riding along with the update is CarPlay, Apple's "iOS experience designed for the car."

There are no CarPlay-capable cars on the road right now, but those in the market for a new Ferrari (or Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Mercedes or Volvo) will be able to integrate their iPhone apps with their roadster some time this year.

Users will also notice iOS 7.1 brings UI changes, squishes bugs and speeds up animations and transitions, among other improvements.

What's new in iOS 7.1

The iOS 7 update brings with it a few Camera add-ons, such as an indicator when auto-flash will kick in and a new auto HDR mode for the iPhone 5S.

Siri is seeing some love too as she now supports push-to-talk. FaceTime call notifications will vanish automatically once a user answers a call on another device.

There's also a fix for a bug that "could occasionally cause a home screen crash" - the infamous white screen of death - as well as improvements to Touch ID fingerprint recognition.

Further changes include more accessibility options, new button borders and a toggle to turn down "harsh white elements" throughout the system. The green of Messages, FaceTime and Phone apps is less radioactive, too.

Users will have the option to toggle the Parallax options on the lock screen wallpaper. Finally, the keyboard has managed to see a design tweak between iOS 7 and iOS 7.1.

iOS 7.1 is available over the air through the Software Update section in Settings, or via iTunes on a Mac or PC.

Via 9to5Mac