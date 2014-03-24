Dell buys StatSoft to boost Big Data offering

Dell has bought analytics firm StatSoft as part of an effort to boost its Big Data range.

The deal will see Dell gain access to new solutions for data mining, predictive analytics, and data visualisation.

StatSoft will provide platform agnostic information management tools to help businesses manage, integrate and analyse data from on-premises servers or from the cloud.

The company's software can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or as software-as-a-service. Its products are already used in 60 countries, including by universities, research institutions, corporations and manufacturing facilities.

The value of analytics is set to grow in the near future. More than 30 per cent of analytics projects will deliver insights based on structured and unstructured data by 2015, according to Gartner.

Big family for Big Data

The acquisition adds to Dell's existing portfolio of information management solutions, including Toad, Spotlight on SQL Server Enterprise, Shareplex, Boomi, Toad Business Intelligence Suite, and Kitenga Analytics.

"We're excited to join the Dell family and add our technology and expertise to Dell's rapidly growing set of information management capabilities. StatSoft's advanced analytics software has a long track record of proven success across a wide variety of predictive analytics and data mining applications including agile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, risk management, fraud detection, and research," said Dr. Paul Lewicki, founder and CEO of StatSoft.

The financial terms of the transaction were not revealed.