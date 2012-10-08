Angry Birds Star Wars soaring in November

The rumors are true, as Rovio begins to pull back the curtain on their biggest partnership yet to create Angry Birds Star Wars.

Launching on Nov. 8, the game will recast the popular disgruntled flyers as "Star Wars" characters.

However, "they are not Angry Birds dressed up as Star Wars characters," according to Paul Southern, Lucasfilm Ltd. vice president of licensing and consumer products marketing. "They are characters in their own right."

Promo art shows Luke Skywalker taking on the role of the iconic Red Bird, along with aviary adaptations of Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, C-3PO, and R2D2.

The pigs, of course, will transform into the stormtroopers and even Darth Vader himself, with masks and helmets giving the traditional "Star Wars" villains an appropriately pig-like snout.

The birds strike back

The game itself will follow the mold of the recently released Angry Birds Space, as planets from the "Star Wars" universe offer their own gravitational fields and environmental hazards from the desert of Tatooine to the freezing cold of Hoth.

"We wanted this to feel like one of the biggest, if not the biggest, entertainment launches of the year," Rovio Executive Vice President of strategic partnerships Andrew Stalbow said.

To build on top of the game's release, Rovio partnered with Hasbro for a range of Angry Birds Star Wars toys, including figurines, plush dolls, play sets, and a new version of Jenga where players must break apart a pig-shaped Death Star.

Rovio also partnered with Rubie's Costume Company to create four Halloween costumes based on the beaked versions of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and a Stormtrooper.

All of the festivities begin on Nov. 8, when Angry Birds Star Wars gives new meaning to the Millennium Falcon on iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, Mac, PC, Windows 8, and Windows Phone 8.

Via USA Today, Rovio