Samsung Galaxy Watch release date rumor suggests it's coming with the Note 9

Samsung is rumored be announcing either the Gear S4 or the Galaxy Watch - we don't currently know what name it'll have - at some point in August, but a new report suggests it will be earlier than expected.

ZDNet Korea reports the next smartwatch from Samsung will be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York on August 9.

The report also claims the phone will be available to pre-order on August 14, but it's not clear if it'll be the same for the Galaxy Watch. The actual release date for the watch may then be August 24 alongside the new phablet phone.

Various rumors have flitted between the Galaxy Watch running on Wear OS or Samsung's more traditional Tizen software, but this report says it will be running Tizen after all.

Alongside the new phone

The watch will also come in two different sizes according to this latest report, which adds that it will focus on health and fitness features. It's set to come with 'killer apps' that relates to fitness, but exactly what that means is unclear at the moment.

Previously reports had claimed the Galaxy Watch would be launching at IFA 2018, but it makes a touch more sense to announce it alongside the Galaxy Note 9 as it's the first time the brand has made a watch with the Galaxy name for some time.

Take all of this with a pinch of salt though as even if it's true it may be subject to change further down the line. We won't know for certain until the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9.

