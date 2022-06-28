Samsung Galaxy S23 might be stuck with the S22's cameras

Audio player loading…

If you were hoping for a camera revolution from the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus then you might be out of luck, as the latest leak suggests at least one of the sensors will be the same as the Samsung Galaxy S22’s – and there’s reason to suspect another might be too.

According to GalaxyClub (opens in new tab), the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will both have a 10MP telephoto camera, just like the Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Now, the site doesn’t know that this is an identical sensor, and also doesn’t know whether it offers the same 3x optical zoom. But given that it apparently has the same megapixel count it’s likely to be the same on those fronts too.

We’d take this with a pinch of salt as it’s exceedingly early for Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks, and as it’s not clear where the source got this information, but it’s believable.

As the site points out, the 10MP telephoto camera used by the Samsung Galaxy S22 was only added this year – the previous two models used a different telephoto camera. Samsung isn’t one to switch out and upgrade every component every year, so the company likely sees at least one more year of life in this 10MP sensor.

By the same logic, we might see the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus use the same 50MP primary sensor as the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, since that too was new this year. Though there aren’t any rumors on that front yet – this is just speculation.

However, we may at least see upgrades to the ultrawide camera, as the same 12MP one has been used for several years now – and there’s also talk of upgrades to the selfie camera.

A Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: bigger upgrades could be found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is already way ahead of the rest of the S22 line on the camera front, but the S23 Ultra could get further upgrades.

Samsung equipped the latest model with identical snappers to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, so an upgrade to at least some of them could be due for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, lest it might feel a bit stale.

We have an idea of what one of those upgrades might be too, as Samsung has unveiled a 200MP sensor, and at least one source reckons this might be used in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

On paper it sounds like quite an upgrade from the 108MP main sensor that’s currently used, but we hope the rest of the cameras get some attention too. If they do, then Samsung’s next Ultra is sure to rank high among the best camera phones.

Via GSMArena (opens in new tab)