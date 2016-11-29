LG may be developing four new smartwatches for 2017

LG is behind some of the most stylish and interesting smartwatches around, including the LG Watch Urbane – which makes our best smartwatches list. Despite that, there hasn’t been much smartwatch activity from the company recently, but that could be about to change, as four applications have been filed for new LG watch trademarks.

As spotted by GSMinfo, there’s the Watch Style, Watch Pro, Watch Force and Watch Sole. While no real details are provided, the applications list them as “smartphones for wrist” and “watches that communicate data to smartphones,” making it pretty clear that these are smartwatches.

From the names, we can guess that the Watch Style will likely have a stylish, premium design, possibly like an evolution of the Watch Urbane, while the Watch Pro is likely to have high-end specs and features.

Phone-free and gunning for Apple

The other two names are less clear, but Watch Force could perhaps refer to a pressure-sensitive screen, as seen on the Apple Watch, or maybe to a rugged design, and the Watch Sole could be a wearable that works without a smartphone, as a sole device.

We don’t know when these watches will land, but an early 2017 launch is very possible, perhaps alongside the LG G6, which could be launching in April.

And whenever they do arrive they might support contactless payments, as LG has also trademarked Watch Pay.